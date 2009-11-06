Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

This is Fitz.

Nov 06, 2009 at 09:06 AM

Back in April, I mentioned Larry Fitzgerald was headed to Connecticut at one point to shoot an ESPN commercial for their ongoing This Is SportsCenter campaign. Well, it's time has finally arrived and ESPN was kind enough to send along the clip. The "Sticky Fingers" spot has Fitz and anchor Jay Harris talking about Harris' bad haircut while Fitz catches everything around the office.

I'll let the viewing public decide if it matches up with "Nice hands, Larry!" http://blog.azcardinals.com/2009/11/06/this-is-fitz/fitzscreengrabblog/

