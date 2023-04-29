To Stay In The Action, Monti Ossenfort Ends Night With Trade

If Monti Ossenfort has shown anything as a new general manager, it's that he is willing to move up and down the draft board.

That's how Friday night ended, too, with the Cardinals looking at a barren Saturday with only two picks, both in the sixth round. Instead of making a third third-round pick at No. 96, Ossenfort moved again, dealing that pick to the Detroit Lions -- a trade partner on Thursday as well -- to gain a fourth-round pick (122 overall) and two fifth-round picks (139 and 168, the latter of which was originally the Cardinals on Thursday before they traded it to the Lions to move from 12 to 6 in the first round.)

Just like that, the Cardinals will have five picks on the final day, along with 180 and 213.

Unless there are more trades.

"Our motivation was just to get back into the fourth and the fifth round," Ossenfort said. "The way things had fallen, we had been cleaned out there, and it allows us to be alive in the draft (Saturday) and not have to sit and watch 60-some players come off the board before we picked again."