Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

To Stay In The Action, Monti Ossenfort Ends Night With Trade

Deal with Lions gives Cardinals three extra picks on Saturday

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:48 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

If Monti Ossenfort has shown anything as a new general manager, it's that he is willing to move up and down the draft board.

That's how Friday night ended, too, with the Cardinals looking at a barren Saturday with only two picks, both in the sixth round. Instead of making a third third-round pick at No. 96, Ossenfort moved again, dealing that pick to the Detroit Lions -- a trade partner on Thursday as well -- to gain a fourth-round pick (122 overall) and two fifth-round picks (139 and 168, the latter of which was originally the Cardinals on Thursday before they traded it to the Lions to move from 12 to 6 in the first round.)

Just like that, the Cardinals will have five picks on the final day, along with 180 and 213.

Unless there are more trades.

"Our motivation was just to get back into the fourth and the fifth round," Ossenfort said. "The way things had fallen, we had been cleaned out there, and it allows us to be alive in the draft (Saturday) and not have to sit and watch 60-some players come off the board before we picked again."

The Cardinals still could use a center and a defensive lineman among other things, but Ossenfort said there isn't necessarily any one position they are waiting on. The next pick -- 122 -- is the 20th of the fourth round to open the draft on Saturday.

Monti Blur
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Kyler Meets Paris, And D-Hop Isn't Going Anywhere Right Now

GM says wideout won't be traded during weekend

news

Jonathan Gannon On The Oklahoma Trip And Supporting Players

Coach attended statue ceremony for Kyler Murray

news

Quarterbacks Are Draft Key, Even As History Says Some Fail

Cardinals waiting to see if a QB indeed goes No. 2 ahead of their No. 3 pick

news

As The D-Hop Potential Trade World Turns

Receiver tweets that he isn't looking for raise

news

Budda Baker Requests Trade

Safety reportedly looking for new contract

news

Colt McCoy Takes A Turn In The TV Booth On Game Days

Cardinals quarterback will work on NBC as USFL analyst

news

Kliff Kingsbury Gets Back Into Coaching

Lands with USC to work with QBs after his Cardinals tenure

news

The Interest In The No. 3 Pick

As draft creeps closer, Cardinals reportedly will have robust market for trade down

news

Kyler Murray Shows Off Rehab Progress Again

Quarterback has video of squats as he improves knee

news

Zach Pascal Zeroes In On First Cardinals Jersey

Wide receiver gets the newly approved NFL digit

news

What If 3 Doesn't Include A Will Anderson Option?

In the heart of draft speculation season, a scenario where QBs don't go 1-2

Advertising