Trade Deadline Approaches; What Is M.O.'s M.O.? 

Speculated deals is one thing, but how will Cardinals GM operate

Oct 12, 2023 at 01:19 PM
The NFL trade deadline is on Halloween this year, so the back half of the month is going to be ripe with trade rumors and trade speculation and even trade suggestions by people that aren't reporting anything real -- just bringing up possibilities. (Kind of like how my youngest son likes to stay glued to the NBA trade calculators that are out there.)

I don't know if GM Monti Ossenfort is going to be active midseason with trades, although this is his first season so we have no way to predict his tendencies. He certainly had no problems making trades during the draft.

ESPN had an article of suggested (again, not reported or rumored) trades. It wasn't that the Cardinals were involved that caught my eye but that, of the 15 suggestions, three involved moving veteran Cardinals elsewhere.

  • While the Hollywood Brown-to-Panthers move has been brought up before, this one had Brown and a 2024 third-round pick to Carolina for receiver Terrace Marshall and a 2024 second.
  • They had the on-IR James Conner perhaps being dealt to the Cowboys for a conditional (as in, could get better) 2025 sixth-round pick.
  • Finally, tight end Zach Ertz to the Chiefs for a 2025 sixth.

(I'll let you click on the story for Bill Barnwell's reasoning behind the deals, but they are all logical. The Conner one is the strangest, to be honest, both because Conner is out a month and also because the Cardinals have no real replacement for him when he doesn't play.)

I won't be shocked if all three of these veterans are still playing for the Cardinals in November. But as the Cardinals reset, it's hard to know exactly what Ossenfort will do as the season plays out -- especially if the team absorbs more losses in the short-term.

