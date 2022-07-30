Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler's Rest Day, Simmons As Star, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Jul 30, 2022 at 04:15 PM
The fans returned Saturday, and so does a little training camp aftermath. Public work means more leeway in what can be reported, and there were a few things to note as "Back Together Saturday" definitely raised the energy level. The practices earlier in the week were good -- there were a few offense v. defense moments that felt like they had happened in the regular season -- but to add the fans in changes the mood. That's impossible to deny.

-- Kyler Murray didn't practice. Kliff Kingsbury said it was a rest day, although the day before he did acknowledge Murray had his wrist checked by a trainer. Murray will be back at work Monday, after the team is off Sunday.

-- It didn't mean Murray had nothing to do. In fact, at one point during team work, he picked up the walkie talkie to call the plays in to the other quarterbacks.

-- Josh Jones is lining up at left tackle while D.J. Humphries remains out with an undisclosed illness (KIngsbury said he hopes Hump will be back next week.) The rest of the offensive line unfolds as expected, with Sean Harlow playing center when Rodney Hudson has a vet day (which he did on Saturday.)

-- Everyone is waiting to see how Isaiah Simmons is deployed. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Simmons plays "star," which is essentially a linebacker/safety hybrid (and is the same position name name that Jalen Ramsey of the Rams plays.) The Cardinals were lining up with three defensive linemen and Markus Golden, Zaven Collins and Nick Vigil in the middle and Simmons off to one side or another, off the line of scrimmage, to go with the four-man secondary of Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

-- Offensive lineman Justin Murray was sporting a walking boot on his right foot.

-- There will be much conversation about the cornerbacks, but a pair of the top reserves, Josh Jackson (on Hop) and Antonio Hamilton (on A.J. Green) made impressive pass breakups. Jackson has flashed more than once the first week.

