Trey McBride Earns Way Into Pro Bowl Top 10 In Voting

Tight end is one catch away from setting franchise record for catches

Dec 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM
When the first round of Pro Bowl voting came out last week, there were no Cardinals in the top 10 of fan voting at any position. That changed this week with tight end Trey McBride's emergence.

McBride was eighth among tight ends, and fifth in the NFC. George Kittle and Travis Kelce, not surprisingly, are 1-2 at the position.

McBride has 56 receptions for 610 yards and two touchdowns this season, and with four games left, his next reception will set the franchise record for most tight end catches in a season. 

"I feel like there is more that I can do," McBride said earlier this week. "Stuff I can bring to the table that I haven't yet. Most of all, for me, I want to be a complete tight end. I help in the pass game, that's what most (people) see, but I want to be able to help in the run game too. That's what a true tight end does. Not a guy who comes in just to catch balls, I want to be able to help in the run game, help in the pass game, and help this offense be successful any way I can."

Pro Bowl voting is ongoing. Voting is available at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/.

2023_PIT_1203ce_3827
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

