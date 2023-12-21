Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Trey McBride Remains In Tight End Top 10 For Pro Bowl

Final week of voting ends on Christmas day

Dec 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The key Trey McBride numbers as the second-year tight end continues to blow up as one of the best in the league at his position:

-- 66 catches
-- 712 yards
-- Dec. 25

The first two, of course, are McBride's stats -- there has only been one 1,000-yard receiving season by a Cardinals tight end ever, when Hall of Famer Jackie Smith did it in 1967 -- and the final one is Christmas, yes, but also the final day for fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

In the final fan vote update this week, McBride was ninth among all tight ends and fifth in the NFC, trailing the 49ers' George Kittle, the Vikings' T.J. Hockenson, the Lions' Sam LaPorta, and the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson. 

You can vote here or on X (formerly Twitter.) Votes on X on Dec. 24 and 25 count double. The coaches and players will then vote next week, and the Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Jan. 3.

