Trey McBride Remains In Tight End Top 10 For Pro Bowl

The key Trey McBride numbers as the second-year tight end continues to blow up as one of the best in the league at his position:

-- 66 catches

-- 712 yards

-- Dec. 25

The first two, of course, are McBride's stats -- there has only been one 1,000-yard receiving season by a Cardinals tight end ever, when Hall of Famer Jackie Smith did it in 1967 -- and the final one is Christmas, yes, but also the final day for fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

In the final fan vote update this week, McBride was ninth among all tight ends and fifth in the NFC, trailing the 49ers' George Kittle, the Vikings' T.J. Hockenson, the Lions' Sam LaPorta, and the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson.