What If 3 Doesn't Include A Will Anderson Option?

The draft is less than a month away, and most of the discussion at this point is whether the Cardinals could trade down from 3 or stay and pick Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

But what if the Cardinals don't trade down and Anderson isn't there?

That was the scenario painted by Peter King on Monday morning, noting that the Texans -- who need a QB and are picking No. 2 -- have a conservative GM in Nick Caserio (like Monti Ossenfort, a guy who cut his teeth in the New England organization) who could potentially grab Anderson at 2 if the QB the Panthers don't take at 1 doesn't excite him. King compared it to the Lions taking Aidan Hutchinson last season at No. 2.

Now, last year was a different situation for QBs. A QB didn't go 1, either, and Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell and Malik Willis didn't move the needle like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young and maybe even Anthony Richardson. It seems incredibly unlikely the Texans pass on a QB and stick with Davis Mills (the Texans didn't sign a vet QB either.)

But.

If Anderson were to be the second pick? It would seem to certainly open up the trade market again. Stroud or Young would be up for auction when the Cardinals were on the clock, and without Anderson to grab, it might be easier to make that move. The Cardinals have to be thinking about trading anyway even if Anderson is there, just based on what they might be able to get in trade.