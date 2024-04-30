With His Supper Club, Larry Fitzgerald Continues To Chase 'Super Bowl'

Larry Fitzgerald was about to start the 14th version of his Fitz's Supper Club on Monday night when, appropriately, he veered into a football analogy.

"I don't know if you can ever say it's where you want it to be," Fitzgerald said standing on the red carpet in front of Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale. "As soon as you get to a certain level the goalposts always move, naturally. It's like when you win the Super Bowl. How do we do it again? How do we get there again?"

Fitz's Supper Club in 2023 raised $1 million, so that was a big win. But there the former Cardinal/future Hall of Famer was again, raising more money for his Larry Fitzgerald Foundation for both breast cancer research and technological upgrades for underserved children.

"I'm happy in the progress, I'm happy with the results, I'm happy with the organizations we've partnered with," Fitzgerald said. "You just have to look at it as this is a fight I'm going to fight for the rest of my life. How can we continue to raise the bar?