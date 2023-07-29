Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

With Myjai Sanders Ailing, Cardinals Sign David Anenih

Position thin with Ojulari on PUP list

Jul 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM
Zach Gershman mugshot
Zach Gershman
Linebacker Myjai Sanders is dealing with a hand injury.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
With BJ Ojulari already on the PUP list and Myjai Sanders suffering a hand injury earlier this week, the Cardinals needed to address their thinning outside linebacking corps.

The team on Saturday signed David Anenih, who last was on the Falcons' roster. To make room, the Cardinals released cornerback Dylan Mabin.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said that the Cardinals are evaluating Sanders' injury after he "banged his hand" at Thursday's practice. Gannon also mentioned on the first day of training camp that Ojulari should be available soon.

While it is unknown when either of those players will return to the field, it is known Anenih has an opportunity. He's a pass rushing linebacker that led the Tennessee Titans – the team that signed the 2022 undrafted free agent out of Houston – in preseason sacks and forced fumbles last season. He has also spent time with the Steelers and Falcons.

Anenih now joins an outside linebackers group low in numbers. Zaven Collins has been transitioning to that new role, while Cameron Thomas -- along with Sanders -- had three sacks last season. Veteran Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje are also in the mix.

