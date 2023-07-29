With Myjai Sanders Ailing, Cardinals Sign David Anenih

With BJ Ojulari already on the PUP list and Myjai Sanders suffering a hand injury earlier this week, the Cardinals needed to address their thinning outside linebacking corps.

The team on Saturday signed David Anenih, who last was on the Falcons' roster. To make room, the Cardinals released cornerback Dylan Mabin.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said that the Cardinals are evaluating Sanders' injury after he "banged his hand" at Thursday's practice. Gannon also mentioned on the first day of training camp that Ojulari should be available soon.

While it is unknown when either of those players will return to the field, it is known Anenih has an opportunity. He's a pass rushing linebacker that led the Tennessee Titans – the team that signed the 2022 undrafted free agent out of Houston – in preseason sacks and forced fumbles last season. He has also spent time with the Steelers and Falcons.