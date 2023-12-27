Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

With Thin Defensive Line, Cardinals Open Practice Window For Leki Fotu

Team promotes DL Phil Hoskins to active roster

Dec 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals are losing defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, but they are in position to get a defensive lineman back.

The team designated to return from Injured Reserve Leki Fotu on Wednesday, now that Fotu missed his minimum four games on the list after hurting his hand against the Texans. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Ledbetter will at some point be placed on IR but that has yet to happen.

The Cardinals also promoted defensive lineman Phil Hoskinsfrom the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Technically, Fotu can be activated at any point between now and the season finale at home against the Seahawks, so it is possible he is activated and playing Sunday in Philadelphia. He is the second player currently in his practice window; cornerback Bobby Price can also be activated at any point.

The Cardinals also made one more defensive lineman move, re-signing Jacob Slade to the practice squad. Linebacker Caleb Johnson was also signed to the practice squad.

