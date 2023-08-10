Wrapping Up Stadium Work, And Final Camp Practice Aftermath

Let's be clear, training camp is not over. But the part at State Farm Stadium is. No more open practices, no more detailed daily reports as the Cardinals go into more of a hidden mode as the regular season nears. There wasn't a ton to get out of Wednesday's work either, since it was a low-tempo day.

(OK, that isn't totally true. The players do have one more day out here Thursday, a walk-through like they would normally have on the Saturday before a Sunday game. But it's basically over. The media part is for sure.)

Normally you'd reach the end of camp at the stadium with big, sweeping "this is what we know" morsels, but because it's only been a couple of weeks, that isn't true. And this team more than many others I've covered in my near 25 years doing this still has a lot undecided because of the makeup of the roster.

-- The good news was that tight end Trey McBride and running back Keaontay Ingram were doing some 11-on-11 on Wednesday for the first time in a long time. The bad news is that, because it was low-tempo, are they really all the way back? Given how much practice time both have missed, I don't expect them to play Friday.

-- The Ingram part of the equation is tough, now that Marlon Mack is out. Will be fascinating to see who gets the running back reps Friday, and how many.

-- There were a lot of social media comments about the field at State Farm Stadium, especially after the Marlon Mack injury (although there seemed to be a lot of connecting the two when those doing the connecting had no real basis to do so.) Considering there are 90 players on the field every day for more than two weeks -- and the field is in the shade the majority of the day -- it's doing OK. Gannon was asked about it.

"The field is in good shape," Gannon said.

-- The offensive line movement continues, with the coaches working guys in different places so they have the versatility needed -- especially if they are in backup roles. Most of this week Josh Jones has been at right tackle and Kelvin Beachum on the left side, after the two were flip-flopped earlier.