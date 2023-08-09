Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Marlon Mack Placed On Injured Reserve With Achilles Injury

As running back's season ends, Cardinals sign RB Stevie Scott

Published: Aug 09, 2023 at 01:10 PM Updated: Aug 09, 2023 at 04:43 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals had just signed Marlon Mack last week.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals had just signed Marlon Mack last week.

The Cardinals just signed running back Marlon Mack last week, his first practice -- in which he looked good -- coming in Saturday's Red & White Practice.

Just three days later, his season was over, and the Cardinals put him on Injured Reserve.

To replace Mack on the roster, the Cardinals signed Stevie Scott III, an Indiana product who most recently played with the USFL's Michigan Panthers.

Scott, who had 78 carries for 295 yards and a touchdown with the Panthers, has spent time with the Saints and Broncos.

Mack suffered a significant left Achilles injury in practice on Tuesday, a non-contact injury when he was flaring out for a pass without defenders. Mack knew it was a problem when it happened, and needed help to limp to the locker room unable to put weight on it. It is the second time in Mack's career he has torn his Achilles, after the same thing happened early in the 2020 season.

Mack tore his right Achilles when he was with the Colts.

The Cardinals figure to add a running back sooner rather than later, which is why they signed Mack in the first place. James Conner is the starter and Corey Clement has gotten most of the No. 2 snaps in camp with Keaontay Ingram having done little with an undisclosed injury. The running back room also includes Ty'Son Williams and Emari Demercado.

"We'll always try and do what's best for the team," coach Jonathan Gannon said.

The Cardinals open the preseason Friday night at home against the Broncos.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Add Veteran Running Back In Marlon Mack

With preseason games approaching, team gets added depth
news

With Myjai Sanders Ailing, Cardinals Sign David Anenih

McCoy keeps arm fresh; Gannon happy with playbook retention
news

Cardinals Sign 5 Players, Including Potential Center Pat Elflein

Team adds veteran to offensive line mix as training camp begins
news

Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Brandon Smith

Move made on the eve of mandatory minicamp
news

Cardinals Claim Cornerback Kyler McMichael

Defensive back was released by Bills
news

Cardinals Bring Back Long Snapper Aaron Brewer

Veteran coming off chest injury that ended his 2022 season
news

Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver let go during roster reset under new GM Monti Ossenfort
news

Cardinals Sign Veteran Punter Matt Haack

Team also releases three during roster moves
news

Cardinals Claim Another In Defensive Lineman Ben Stille

Second straight day team is awarded player off waivers
news

Cardinals Awarded Andre Chachere Off Waivers

Defensive back released by Eagles, previously in Arizona
news

Cardinals Awarded Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers

Safety was released by Falcons last week
Advertising