You've Got Mail: Bengals Week

"Hi Darren. What we are seeing from the officials are major mistakes that can change the outcome of a close game. I know it is a game, but fans are deeply invested, and it is just very frustrating for the fans of the victim teams to watch their teams lose in this fashion. Watching the Jets game, that hold on Jermaine Johnson was going on for a few seconds, how can the referee miss such an obvious hold? And the line judge threw the flag on Sauce after the Jets interception, if it is a flag, shouldn't they throw it right away? I am not saying these were intentional, but Refs are humans, and they make mistakes. NFL has to clean up this mess, Football is defined by the rules, line by line, and that makes the refs too powerful and their mistakes are too costly. We have the technology to do VAR and have fast processing of all plays real time, not sure why NFL doesn't act on it."