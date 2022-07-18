Cardinals Set For Practices In Tennessee Before Preseason Game

With teams about to return to training camp, the NFL put out a list of camp dates this week, and included among them -- all the joint preseason practices set between teams.

And yes, the Cardinals are, as expected, among them.

The Cardinals will practice in Tennessee against the Titans in the days leading into the two teams playing at Nissan Stadium Aug. 27 for the final preseason game. According to the NFL, the first joint practice will be Aug. 24, which makes sense. The teams could have two days of work on the 24th and 25th, then a normal day to themselves prior to the preseason finale.

The Cardinals and Titans previously had a couple of training camp joint practices back in 2010, although in that case the practices came after the two teams played a preseason game.