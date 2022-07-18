Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Set For Practices In Tennessee Before Preseason Game

Cards and Titans also had joint camp practices back in 2010

Jul 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM
With teams about to return to training camp, the NFL put out a list of camp dates this week, and included among them -- all the joint preseason practices set between teams.

And yes, the Cardinals are, as expected, among them.

The Cardinals will practice in Tennessee against the Titans in the days leading into the two teams playing at Nissan Stadium Aug. 27 for the final preseason game. According to the NFL, the first joint practice will be Aug. 24, which makes sense. The teams could have two days of work on the 24th and 25th, then a normal day to themselves prior to the preseason finale.

The Cardinals and Titans previously had a couple of training camp joint practices back in 2010, although in that case the practices came after the two teams played a preseason game.

The Cardinals first will camp out for a few weeks at State Farm Stadium, of course. Veterans report July 26 (rookies report to the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday) with the preseason opener in Cincinnati Aug. 12. Camp at State Farm Stadium wraps up right before the second preseason game Aug. 21 at home against the Ravens.

The Cardinals and Titans run through a play during their 2010 joint practices in August.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals and Titans run through a play during their 2010 joint practices in August.

