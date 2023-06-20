You've Got Mail: Cardinals Head Into The Offseason

"I do not understand why you cannot report on OTAs as a sportswriter? Us fans rely on all of you to inform us on what the Cardinals are doing and what all the new athletes look like. Like you have stated it really does not matter until pads are on and hitting starts. So then why not report to us what is going on at OTAs and on the practice field? Is this an NFL or Cardinals rule?"

I am assuming you are talking about when I note that practice is closed. Yes, that is a Cardinals rule. The vast majority of the OTA and minicamp practices are open to be reported upon through the first 25 minutes or so; after that video and reporting of what is going on is not allowed. I get why that is frustrating but it's the rules. And having been out there to watch that, I can tell you even if it was open you wouldn't tell much. I know you want to know what guys "look like" but the 11-on-11 stuff is rarely done full speed and on pass plays, once the ball was thrown, usually the pass defender all but gave up as the ball neared the receiver so there would be no contact. It doesn't really look like what it will even in training camp. I know that's disappointing but it's reality.