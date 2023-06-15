Arizona Cardinals Announce 2023 Training Camp Dates

Jonathan Gannon's first training camp with the Cardinals will have three different parts, but still plenty of open practices for fans to take in.

The Cardinals will have 11 total open practices at State Farm Stadium for camp, including the NFL's annual "Back Together Saturday" practice on July 29 and the annual Red-White Practice on Aug. 5. Training camp will again be "powered by Cox."

The first open practice will be July 27 -- a Thursday -- at 1:15 p.m., as Gannon's preferred schedule will have afternoon workouts instead of the mostly morning ones held by Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals open the preseason on Aug. 11 at home against Denver.

While parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required. Season-ticket holders will have the first chance to reserve camp tickets July 17 at 10 a.m. using their account manager portal at azcardinals.com/am. All others can begin reserving tickets on July 19 at 10 a.m. at azcardinals.com/camptix. Up to four tickets can be reserved.

Per the CBA, there can be no contact on the first three days of training camp, with helmets and light practice gear allowed on days 4 and 5. Day 6 must be a day off before full contact and pads allowed starting on day 7. (Any player signed after the start of camp must be allowed five days before wearing pads/going full contract.) The first three days of open practices fall within the transition period.

Gannon has decided to change up the cadence of camp. Following the Broncos game, the Cardinals will move back to Tempe and the Dignity Health Training Center before the Aug. 19 home preseason game against the Chiefs. The following week, the Cardinals will practice against the Vikings -- scheduled for two workouts -- in Minnesota before the Aug. 26 preseason finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Cardinals open the regular season Sept. 10 in Washington D.C. against the Commanders.