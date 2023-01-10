You've Got Mail: Finding A New Coach And New GM

As I explained, there is nuance to the input Murray would get in this situation, and Bidwill is talking to a handful of players. Not just Murray. But bigger picture, you think it's a great idea to blow off the players, hire some drill sergeant, and that will solve everything. I don't agree that more discipline will be needed but going pure old school isn't winning you anything. You can be angry about that all you want (and what is it with all the raw anger, especially toward Murray? Criticism fine, but Jeff, life will be better if you aren't angry about something you have no control over) but my experience says that doesn't work full bore. You can say what you want about Arians but he wasn't that guy. Not how you describe it.