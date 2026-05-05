You've Got Mail: Focus On Offseason Work

"Absolutely thrilled for Calais Campbell getting a chance to set the all-time games records for a DL, as well as getting a good swing at a ring. Guy is a treasure in this league and I sure hope he goes up in the Ring of Honor some day. And on that point, I've always felt the ROH was less about stats (albeit important) but also about impact on and off the field. Guys who do things the right way and set an example on how to be a pro's pro. Here's hoping CC finds a place both in the ROH and the Hall of Fame."

I don't know how Calais will one day announce his retirement -- or, if as he hinted late in the season, that he might just disappear like Larry Fitzgerald -- but after talking to him late in the year, he didn't sound like a guy who was going to stop playing. He knew he had put enough on tape to show the league he still had something to give. Did I hope it was in Arizona? Yes. But when he showed up last year, the thought was that it was a team ready to contend for a division. That wasn't the case, and understandably, he decided to look at another former home to play. I'll say this: I think he has made a case to be in the Hall of Fame someday. And the Ring of Honor seems like a given.