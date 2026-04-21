You've Got Mail: Constructing The Draft Class

"So are the Cardinals getting Ty Simpson? What are your thoughts on this whole thing, because it's crazy to me that the quarterback situation is where it is right now. You can't win in this league without a QB. All this talk about better QBs in 2027, I don't want to have to wait another year for this."

On Simpson, my guess is that you will need to get into the first round to get him. I do not believe he lasts until No. 34. I don't think he goes before 16 at the earliest. So you do the math from there. Here the thing about the Simpson-to-the-Cardinals talk: we don't know how they truly value him. I assume they have him as the second-best QB, but he might not be. And even if they do, do they see him as better than other options (or worth the draft capital it might take to get back into the late first round?) It'll make for a fun Thursday night to watch, even if the Cardinals stick and pick at 3, to see if anything happens later.