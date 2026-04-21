You've Got Mail: Constructing The Draft Class

It's draft week! Third overall! So much intrigue! Plus, we have a mailbag. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Pascal Pierre:
"Hi Darren, thank you again for your weekly insights, I have two questions. I do not see a world in which Monti Ossenfort will not want to trade back but will a team be anxious enough to go all the way up to 3 to draft an Arvell Reese or a Jeremiyah Love? Also, is Jacoby Brissett not attending Phase 1 of the offseason program a kind of message that he is not willing to fight for a backup role with Gardner Minshew in case the Cardinals draft Ty Simpson?"
The trade options are going to be the big conversation in that first 30 minutes of the draft. All along I felt like Love was the only option to trigger a trade in the top 5; will he really be that guy? I know that as I write this early on draft week the chatter is that it could happen, but I remain skeptical. I do believe that Mendoza will go 1 and I believe the Jets will take a pass rusher, either Reese or Bailey. Then everyone will stare at that crawl at the bottom of the screen, waiting to see if "TRADE" flashes.
With Brissett, I think the only "message" that might be made here is that he has little guaranteed money and he'd like to improve that regardless of how the depth chart is sorted out. Even if Simpson is drafted, I don't see him as the starter at the beginning of the season, so you're still looking for a bridge starter. Brissett has spent his career fighting for playing time. I do not believe he suddenly "not willing" to do such a thing.
From Dave L:
"So are the Cardinals getting Ty Simpson? What are your thoughts on this whole thing, because it's crazy to me that the quarterback situation is where it is right now. You can't win in this league without a QB. All this talk about better QBs in 2027, I don't want to have to wait another year for this."
On Simpson, my guess is that you will need to get into the first round to get him. I do not believe he lasts until No. 34. I don't think he goes before 16 at the earliest. So you do the math from there. Here the thing about the Simpson-to-the-Cardinals talk: we don't know how they truly value him. I assume they have him as the second-best QB, but he might not be. And even if they do, do they see him as better than other options (or worth the draft capital it might take to get back into the late first round?) It'll make for a fun Thursday night to watch, even if the Cardinals stick and pick at 3, to see if anything happens later.
From Richard W:
"What's up with Calais? Do you know if anyone from the Cardinals keeps in touch with him or do they just wait for him to call? I'd guess he'll at least wait to see what we're doing for next year. He is so important to our defense. Do you know anything?"
No word on Calais officially but given that we haven't heard anything yet, I won't be surprised if he wants to play a 19th season. He was happy about how he did last year and he can still add something to a team. But he is a free agent, and he may just wait to see what teams look like after the draft. He is a free agent, so he can sign anywhere, and last offseason there were multiple teams that wanted him. The Cardinals are in a much different spot than they were this time last year. That could impact his thinking about coming back -- and we don't know what the Cardinals are thinking about it either.
From Ray Martin:
"When a player on the practice squad is selected by another team does the current team have right of first refusal? The selected player must be put on the active roster of the new team so does he get a new contract? I am guessing when players are cut after training camp and then re-signed to the practice squad, they get a different contract than players on the active roster."
If a player on the practice squad is offered a contract from another team, the player has the right to take the offer. He could in theory turn it down. But it is the player's choice. The Cardinals (and most teams) have had PS players that get an offer from another team to go on to the active roster elsewhere, offer that player a chance to be on their current team's roster, and still have the player leave. But most of the time, if a guy has already put in time with a certain team on the PS and, getting some leverage from another team's offer, will stay with the team he's already been with. Again, it's always the player's call. There is no right of first refusal.
As for the second part, yes, once you are cut, you get a different contract. And that's why PS guys want to leave if another team offers, because it's usually at least double the pay to be on an active roster.
From Jeff Wallace:
"I've been a Cards fan for 70-plus years and Dave McGinnis was by far my favorite coach. Even though we didn't win a lot in his time there, there was just something about the man that was hard not to connect with. Dave's passion for the game and his love for his players was all out there for anyone to see easily. Didn't know him personally but I wished I could have. Might sound crazy but hearing about Dave's passing brought a tear to my eye. It brings to mind those days of McCown, Pat Tillman, Adrian Wilson and others. Was Dave a Christian I wonder, as it be great to see him up there some day. Not a politically correct comment, but it's one from my heart."
I did know Coach Mac, and you are right. His passion and love for his players was evident. He will be missed.
From Johnny Turbo:
"I totally understand your journalistic position and know deep down you root for our Cardinals. You keep up this forum as it shows how you and the Cardinals care about us fans. Next week is the draft and we have the No. 3 pick or whatever Monti decides. Which player and/or draft position do you like?"
I would be lying if I said I truly knew what guy was going to shine on the next level. I don't see enough of these guys in college and besides, it's so hard to truly project anyway. We see that play out every year. That said, if they stay at 3, I am probably leaning toward pass rusher. They could use someone else dynamic on defense, the consensus seems to be the tackles aren't next level, and Bailey or Bain are intriguing. (I'm not sure how I feel about Reese; I wish he had been used as an edge more often at Ohio State.)
From Dan B:
"Hey Darren, just curious as to how the process of the players requesting trades works. We have heard that Josh Sweat might have requested a trade, so does he or his agent request to the Cardinals to be traded and then say something to the media? Did Jacoby Brissett go to the media and say 'I'm not reporting because I want starter money?' I was wondering who leaks that to you and the rest of the media? Thanks and you do a fantastic job!"
If a player wants to ask for a trade, yes, the agent usually let's the team know that is his desire. I would guess a great many of these requests fall on deaf ears; when Patrick Peterson asked for a trade in 2018 the Cardinals had no intention of moving him. Media frequently learns about such things from the agent, because if a player wants out, it behooves the agent to make it public and perhaps pressure the team. As for Brissett, I have no idea what NFL Network's source was (and a reminder that all this stuff is voluntary, so whatever the reason, players don't have to be here.)