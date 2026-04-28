You've Got Mail: Feel That Draft? Love Is In The Air

I want there to be some nuance here. Do I see the potential parallel between Love and CMC? Yes. Let's not forget it was the Panthers and not the 49ers who drafted McCaffrey, however. And Beck did win two national titles, but as a backup. He was not starting. I say these things not to rip the player but just to make sure the facts are the facts. All that said, if Love is David Johnson 2016 for 7-10 years, that's an amazing pick. We will see what Beck is, but if the Cardinals wanted him I a) do not believe he would've lasted until their fourth-round pick and b) it makes sense to take a QB swing when you do not have one. If the coaching staff thinks he has the skills to become something under their tutelage, then you go for it. Unless you have the franchise QB, you should be trying to get your franchise QB.