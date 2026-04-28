You've Got Mail: Feel That Draft? Love Is In The Air

The draft is over, the undrafted rookies are on their way in, and the Cardinals have maxed out their offseason roster. (Although changes here and there are common for many teams. It's a long offseason.) How about a mailbag. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Marty Kelin:
"Hi Darren, I want to offer 2 reasons for why Love and Beck are great picks. This is not pandering, I genuinely believe this.
- Love in LaFleur's Christian McCaffrey. We talked about how taking a RB is a luxury pick, but you can't put a value on CMC in San Fran. Furthermore, does anyone remember the days of David Johnson catching passes out of the backfield? Absolutely magical. That's what Love is.
- Beck is a winner. All other criticism is valid, but the guy won two National Championships (going up against the best defenses in all college football) and nearly won a third on a different team. I don't know how you quantify it, but the guy is at his best in big games. Beck might not be a all-world talent but he does the 1 thing this team needs more than anything else: HE ELEVATES HIS TEAMMATES.
Oh and welcome to Chase Bisontis too, I know everybody loves that pick and rightly so. Poor guy, talk about getting lost in the wash."
I want there to be some nuance here. Do I see the potential parallel between Love and CMC? Yes. Let's not forget it was the Panthers and not the 49ers who drafted McCaffrey, however. And Beck did win two national titles, but as a backup. He was not starting. I say these things not to rip the player but just to make sure the facts are the facts. All that said, if Love is David Johnson 2016 for 7-10 years, that's an amazing pick. We will see what Beck is, but if the Cardinals wanted him I a) do not believe he would've lasted until their fourth-round pick and b) it makes sense to take a QB swing when you do not have one. If the coaching staff thinks he has the skills to become something under their tutelage, then you go for it. Unless you have the franchise QB, you should be trying to get your franchise QB.
From Colin Moreton:
"I'm sure you've seen the comments online already, but I think it's still a reasonable question to ask why did we sign Tyler Allgeier? Why did we re-sign James Conner? Love from Day 1 has been the best player in the draft. The Cardinals had to have known for months (including FA) that Love was the probable selection. You got to especially feel for Allgeier, poor guy."
Let's make the assumption that the Cardinals targeted him from jump, that they didn't really ever consider David Bailey or even Francis Mauigoa (I believe they did, at least at some point, but with this exercise, let's say Love was always that guy.) What happens if you don't sign Allgeier and/or don't keep Conner, and the Jets grab Love? Or the Jets trade with, say, the Titans so the Titans can get Love? The fanbase would be screaming bloody murder. And not for nothing, the Cardinals needed serious depth in the running back room just last year. That said, yes, I feel for Allgeier, because the equation has changed drastically.
From James East:
"What do you think the plan is at right tackle? It's been funny to me that everyone has been in crisis about the OL. It's misleading to say the OL is thin. No it's not. LT (Paris) and C (Froholdt) are entrenched. We signed a starting G in the offseason, Isaac Seumalo, who is very good. We drafted Bisontis for the other starting job (and we have Adams and Gaines for depth at both spots, including center). So really all this concern is for one spot: RT. Which, fair enough, but I don't think it's THAT big of any issue. Still, what do you think the plan in? FA? UDFA? In-house? I'll point out Christian Jones is still on the roster."
The right tackle spot is an interesting one. Right now, with the rookies not even here yet, I think it'll be from left tackle to right on the offensive line: Paris-Seaumalo-Froholdt-Bisontis-Wilkinson. Yes, they still have Christian Jones, but he needs to show he will get in the mix. He knows this. Opportunity is there, but Wilkinson was a starter in 17 games last season (for a Falcons team that let Bijan do some things, so can you draw a line to Love now? Perhaps.) I'm not ruling out Oli Udoh either. Nothing is locked down really; Isaiah Adams I'm sure will have a chance to fend off Bisontis too.
From John T:
"The picks are in! We will all know in September how this turned out. Darren, thank you so very much for your time educating us on each pick. How do you feel about our picks? Just curious. The draft is a crapshoot and I will never complain of any GM about their picks. I wish nothing but the best for each draft pick and our Cardinals!"
I usually don't get emotional about a draft class; I did that for many years and then you reach the season and understand they don't have as big of impact on the first season as you're always thinking in April. But I understand Love and Beck, given when they were picked and their level and, at QB, the need. I am fascinated to see how Proctor fits on this defensive line that has gotten a lot of intended upgrades the past few years. Love certainly is going to provide plenty of storylines the fans will enjoy until we get to the regular season.
From Ray Martin:
"I was rooting to draft Jeremiyah Love, so I am pleased with our pick. I was flashing back to Ottis Anderson's 193-yard debut against Dallas. Finally got time to see his press conference and interview with Dani, which made me even more excited. I disagree with the sports reporters that say he was the wrong pick with team in rebuild mode. He would have been the right pick for an expansion team. Being a first-round pick he is contractually tied to the Cardinals for five years, correct? Are all the remaining draft picks contractually tied for four years? And the undrafted rookies get one- or two-year deals?"
It's interesting you bring up Anderson, whose 7,999 yards rushing in his seven-plus seasons with the Cardinals remains 3,350 yards more than Stump Mitchell in second place. You draft Love, you are counting on him making a push to catch Anderson for that total. (If Love were to stay healthy, he'd only need to average 80 yards a game to catch Anderson in less than six seasons. Just sayin'. Of course, I thought David Johnson would make a stronger push to, but no.)
As for your questions, Love will sign a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth more than $50 million, and the team will have a fifth-year option. The rest of the draft class will sign four-year deals. The undrafted rookies these days usually sign three-year contracts -- although once they are cut and go to the practice squad, if they return, they usually aren't signing for that long again.
From Steve D:
"Hey Darren, Walter Nolen was quite effective last season despite the limited number of games he played but I was curious why he chose to not disclose the specifics of his injury when he went on IR. Do you have any idea when he'll be ready to play again or if he will even play this next season? Thanks."
Let's be clear: Walter never "chose to not disclose" specifics. He hasn't spoken to the media since that injury. Then-coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't get specific, and generally, that's something I don't think GM Monti Ossenfort likes to do either. I saw Nolen on the day Love arrived -- as you can see in the photo at the top of this article with the Cardinals' last four top picks, Nolen, Love, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr.; thanks Mark Dalton -- and he seems to be walking fine. Not sure what his offseason work will look like but I would be surprised if he wasn't ready for training camp.
From Camren B:
"Heya D. I promise this is not a re-sign Calais message, but my concern with the Cardinals' size on the D-line. We lost Tomlinson (still don't understand why, feel free to give your thoughts on why we released a 17-game starter) and let's say Calais does not return. We draft Proctor, whom I like, but Proctor, Stills and Robinson are all similar body types. Slender inside penetrators. Where's the beef?"
Tomlinson didn't quite fit what Nick Rallis wanted to do and it made sense for both sides to go with a fresh start. But right now, Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings are the guys who have been signed to be the beef in the middle. To be honest, especially after the Proctor pick, I'm not sure it makes sense to bring Campbell back, and I'm not sure if he has options that coming back to Arizona would be what he is thinking either. The fact Calais hasn't said he is retired leads me to believe he plans to play in 2026. The question will be where as he breaks the NFL record for most games played by a defensive lineman. (I'd love for it to be the Cardinals.)
From Jeff Wallace:
"Darren, thanks for all you do for us fans out here. Do you think that Kaleb Proctor might be viewed by the coaches as sometime Edge player? As I understand it he's pretty fast for being 291 lbs. They didn't draft an edge player so I thought maybe they see him as a defensive end or sometimes on the edge."
I don't see him on the edge often but would I rule it out at times? No. I do think they are going to want him to get comfortable in his regular role first, however. Proctor might be an interesting piece, but with his athleticism, I think it'd be great for him to do damage on the interior rush.
From Kevin Tobey:
I think it was a mistake letting Kyler Murray go but life goes on. Watched Carson Beck highlights; he needs to mature. I look forward to all the mailbags questions and replies. Go Cardinals."
Wow. There are still random Kyler comments out here in the wild. And you got that Beck needs to mature from watching his highlights? That seems odd to me.
From Fabian Ossmann:
"Dear Darren, Fabian from Germany here again. Unfortunately, I'm reaching out to you again when I'm unhappy. I am truly speechless that a team with such an incomplete roster would draft a running back at 3. In this situation, I would have to reach for an edge player, corner, or tackle if necessary, rather than doing this. I'm just completely confused and for the first time I'm asking myself whether it still makes sense to set my alarm on every game day and stay up through the night for my Cards. Maybe I just need you to tell me to take a long walk, take a deep breath. Rise up, Red Sea!"
Here is where I am going to disagree, and where we don't really know exactly where all these players landed with their grades from the scouting. But reaching for someone at 3 -- and paying that person $50M knowing you are reaching -- wouldn't make me feel all that good. This draft was a strange one. I read that the 49ers had 25 total players with first- or second-round grades. There are 64 guys who are picked in the first two rounds. The first round was not filled with difference-makers or elite talent. The Cardinals got one of those players. It's possible they got the only one.
From Jonny Counts:
"Hi Darren. Given your propensity for headlines featuring puns, did you Love the Cardinals first-round selection?"
Jonny, you know me too well. I mean, check out the headline on this mailbag. I have a deep appreciation for being able to pun on player names, truly an affection for it. A passion. A yearning, even. Headline writing for me is a labor of Love. Do some of them fail to land? Of course. But Jonny, you can counts on me. I promise. I never want anyone ever wondering what's Love got to do with it.