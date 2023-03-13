You've Got Mail: Free Agency And Building The Roster

"The Cardinals have a new GM , new HC and coaching staff. The organization just raised the prices of the tickets. Fans are feeling uncomfortable. What do the Cards need to do in FA and the draft to win the overall mindset back of the fans? I still bought my season tickets; however, with all the changes going on with the Cardinals organization, should the fans be optimistic or reserved for the upcoming season?"

To start, Jason, if you've been following my answers, questions like how should I feel or what needs to be done to win the fans back, I mean, I can't answer that. Everybody is different; there are optimistic fans and pessimistic fans. It'd be nice in free agency if the Cardinals could keep Zach Allen but I don't know if that will happen, and with so many players with expiring contracts just filling the roster is important. The draft is going to be high profile no matter what, whether the Cardinals stay at 3 and take a guy like Anderson or make a blockbuster trade down. I don't know right now what the season should feel like. We don't know the players. I'd say this: having a new coach and new GM creates a new era. I don't know what that means in terms of wins and losses for 2023 but that rebirth should create an interesting journey in the least.