You've Got Mail: Into The Grind Of Training Camp

I don't think Corey Peters is coming back. Robert Alford still might, but we will see. I think they are going to be smart about what they spend there, especially for an older cornerback. As for the clause, I understand why it caused a firestorm. I would guess that Kyler didn't think much of it, since he figured he was already doing it and just wanted to get the deal done. That's my guess at least. I understand all the questions, although I do find it disingenuous when some claim the only reason they are talking about Murray's study habits/work to learn the game was only because of this clause coming to light. I could easily find 10 examples from local and national media wondering about that over the last couple of years. Heck, even before the clause was reported there were plenty of people wondering if Kyler was worth the contract.