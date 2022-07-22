Cardinals Sign USFL Wideout Victor Bolden Jr.

The Cardinals made a roster move Friday, adding the MVP of the USFL championship game to the wide receiving corps.

Victor Bolden Jr., who had six catches for 64 yards and the game-winning touchdown for the Birmingham Stallions, signed a one-year deal.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released undrafted rookie wideout Jared Smart.

The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Bolden signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2017, and has also spent time with the Bills and Lions. He has one career NFL catch. He had 42 catches for 415 yards for the Stallions this season.