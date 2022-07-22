Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign USFL Wideout Victor Bolden Jr.

Was MVP of league's championship game

Jul 22, 2022 at 02:00 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. goes out for a pass during the USFL Championship earlier this month.
Butch Dill/AP
Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. goes out for a pass during the USFL Championship earlier this month.

The Cardinals made a roster move Friday, adding the MVP of the USFL championship game to the wide receiving corps.

Victor Bolden Jr., who had six catches for 64 yards and the game-winning touchdown for the Birmingham Stallions, signed a one-year deal.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released undrafted rookie wideout Jared Smart.

The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Bolden signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2017, and has also spent time with the Bills and Lions. He has one career NFL catch. He had 42 catches for 415 yards for the Stallions this season.

He joins a crowded wide receivers room that has multiple receivers at his size: Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella among them. But Bolden Jr. also can return kicks, with 618 kickoff return yards and 176 punt return yards this season. He was named all-USFL both on offense and on special teams.

Related Content

news

Maxx Williams Placed On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

Tight end coming off October ACL injury

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Wide Receiver

With Hopkins out until October, Brown arrives to supplement unit

news

Rodney Hudson Set To Return To Cardinals For 2022 Season

Center will play a 12th year after uncertain offseason

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Quarterback

Colt McCoy set to back up Kyler Murray

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Offensive Line

Uncertainty at center and right guard positions

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Special Teams

Prater and Lee return as dependable pieces

news

Assessing Cardinals' Cap Space As Training Camp Nears

Team still in market for some veteran depth

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Tight End

Ertz, Williams, McBride headline the loaded position

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 10 open practices at State Farm Stadium; free digital tickets required

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Running Back

Conner returns to anchor position; Benjamin and Williams top race for RB2

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Safety

Baker, Thompson headline the position

Advertising