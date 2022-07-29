Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray: 'Disrespectful' To Think He Doesn't Study And Prepare

Clause officially removed from contract by team

Jul 28, 2022 at 06:32 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Kyler Murray addresses the media Thursday after practice.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Kyler Murray addresses the media Thursday after practice.

Kyler Murray conducted an unannounced press conference Thursday after practice, with the Cardinals quarterback calling recent suggestions that he does not prepare enough to play – spurred by the leak of a four-hour study clause in his new contract – were "disrespectful" and "almost a joke."

Later in the day, NFL Network reported that the clause had been removed from the contract by the Cardinals on Wednesday.

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the Cardinals said in a statement. "It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

The fourth-year QB usually waits for questions during his pressers, but he this time opened with a passionate monologue defending his process in light of heavy criticism across national platforms over recent days.

"To think that I can accomplish everything I've accomplished and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take it serious, it's disrespectful and almost a joke," Murray said.

"I'm honestly flattered that you all think I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it seriously. It's disrespectful to my peers, to all the great athletes in this league. This game is too hard. To play the position I play in this league, it's too hard."

Murray declined to answer a question whether he was upset with the team for putting the clause in the contract, which stipulated he needed to put in at least four undistracted hours of video study away from the team each week of the season.

Murray reiterated multiple times he watches plenty of video on his own, although he acknowledged he enjoys the process within the give and take alongside coaches and fellow quarterbacks.

"I'm not 6-7, 230, can't throw it 85 yards," Murray said. "I'm already behind the 8-ball. I can't afford to take any shortcuts, no pun intended."

Murray had been in good spirits when he agreed to the contract and when he signed, and tight end Zach Ertz noted on Tuesday Murray was happy with the deal and "that's all that matters."

Murray acknowledged he was, but admitted it was difficult once the study subject was the topic daily on national TV shows and sports radio talk shows.

"You go from (the contract) to seeing everything about you in a negative light, as far as one of the greatest moments in one's life or one's professional career … I think any player would feel a certain way about it," Murray said. "I understand media and I understand how it works, but that's why I'm here today and telling you what it is."

He added he did not regret his comment to the New York Times last year that he did not feel like he had to watch a lot of video.

"There are different ways to learn and watch the game," Murray said, noting that, in all facets of life, people also learn at different speeds.

Murray had said in his contract press conference he embraced the pressure that came with playing quarterback and now the added intensity from his new contract.

The spotlight wasn't going to change and there will still be conversations on the topic of Murray and his prep work. Murray knows it's impossible to control that, but he noted it was "important" to have his say on Thursday.

"I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be put in question," Murray said. "I have put in an incomprehensible amount of time and blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do. Whether it was football or baseball.

"To those of you out there who believe that I would be standing here today in front of you all, without having a work ethic and prepared, I'm honored you think that. It doesn't exist. It's not possible."

PHOTOS: Cardinals Training Camp - July 28

Images from the first day of 2022 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow (64) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 45

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow (64) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 45

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Blake (39) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 45

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Blake (39) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 45

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 45

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 45

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
27 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 45

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Greg Long (65) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
33 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Greg Long (65) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 45

Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
35 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
36 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Jackson (36) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
37 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Jackson (36) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
38 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
39 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
40 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
41 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
42 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
43 / 45

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
44 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
45 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury Secret To Staff Stability? Don't Hire Friends

Notes: Cardinals coach lauds assistants; Team still looking at signing cornerback

news

Another Big Touchdown Year No Fantasy For James Conner

Cardinals running back scored 18 times last season

news

Cardinals Have Multiple Candidates To Call Defensive Plays

Notes: Thompson, Collins, Vigil, Baker in mix; Isabella fights for roster spot

news

A Study In Kyler Murray: Teammates Confident In QB Knowledge

After news of contract language, Ertz notes 'he was on the same page'

news

Season's End Learning Tool But No More As Cardinals Open Camp

Kingsbury wants lessons learned but dwelling on playoff loss doesn't help

news

Cardinals Place Hollywood Brown On NFI List To Open Camp

Notes: Receiver dealing with hamstring injury; Maxx Williams' timeline unknown

news

Cardinals Ready To Host Back Together Saturday

First open practice of training camp comes later this week

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2022 Training Camp, Part Two

Among those in the spotlight are Markus Golden, Zaven Collins, and Jalen Thompson

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2022 Training Camp, Part One

Among those in the spotlight are Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown and Eno Benjamin

news

Cardinals Sign USFL Wideout Victor Bolden Jr.

Was MVP of league's championship game

news

Maxx Williams Placed On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

Tight end coming off October ACL injury

Advertising