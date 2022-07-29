Kyler Murray: 'Disrespectful' To Think He Doesn't Study And Prepare

Kyler Murray conducted an unannounced press conference Thursday after practice, with the Cardinals quarterback calling recent suggestions that he does not prepare enough to play – spurred by the leak of a four-hour study clause in his new contract – were "disrespectful" and "almost a joke."

Later in the day, NFL Network reported that the clause had been removed from the contract by the Cardinals on Wednesday.

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the Cardinals said in a statement. "It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

The fourth-year QB usually waits for questions during his pressers, but he this time opened with a passionate monologue defending his process in light of heavy criticism across national platforms over recent days.

"To think that I can accomplish everything I've accomplished and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take it serious, it's disrespectful and almost a joke," Murray said.

"I'm honestly flattered that you all think I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it seriously. It's disrespectful to my peers, to all the great athletes in this league. This game is too hard. To play the position I play in this league, it's too hard."

Murray declined to answer a question whether he was upset with the team for putting the clause in the contract, which stipulated he needed to put in at least four undistracted hours of video study away from the team each week of the season.

Murray reiterated multiple times he watches plenty of video on his own, although he acknowledged he enjoys the process within the give and take alongside coaches and fellow quarterbacks.