You've Got Mail: News On The Wideout Depth Chart

"Hey Darren, did we get a little bit fleeced in the Hollywood deal? 1. We could've just waited until free agency to sign him. 2. Baltimore had two third-round picks at 76 and 100 and we got the worse one. A first-round pick for a third-year non-superstar player just doesn't feel good. The contract thing in two years is worrisome even if Steve Keim pretends it is not. Math is math. We have a lot of players who need to be paid. How do we also afford Brown? I'm not trying to be pessimistic when I say it may be impossible to re-sign Brown, or we have to let other critical players walk in order to pay Brown."

I'll give you this Brent, if you aren't trying to be pessimistic, I shudder to think what it's like when you are trying to be pessimistic. In the hours after the trade, I got a version of this question a lot, particularly when it comes to the contract situation. (Editor's note: While I appreciate the emotion of the moment, if someone's question is less question and more angry ranting, it's probably not making the mailbag.) Let's start with the trade itself. I don't know what the reasoning of why 100 and not 76, but it's possible the Ravens were offering one of their six fourth-round picks and so that turned into a compromise. That's a guess. But they had been talking about this for a couple of days, so this was obviously well thought out by both sides.

As for the contract, I understand all the concerns. Yes, he's going to want to make money. But the reality has played out that the Cardinals were likely not going to get a receiver as good as him at 23. I know a lot of fans have different takes, but I hear all the time a) the Cardinals needed a "real" No. 2 receiver and b) why won't they "go" for it and get good players in here. Then Keim does it and now the concern is for 2025? I don't understand that either. The salary cap will jump over the next couple of years. There will be some big contracts off the books by then. It's always going to be a morphing puzzle. I'm not saying there is an easy answer. If the Cardinals would've kept Chandler Jones, which many people wanted, they'd be in a bigger jam. Someone is always going to walk. From every team, every year.