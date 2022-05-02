Cardinals Agree To Terms With 12 Undrafted Rookies

The Cardinals' undrafted class went heavy on receivers and defensive linemen for the small amount of spots left on the roster, bringing in one cornerback -- Georgia Southern's Darrell Baker Jr. -- among the 12 that have agreed to terms.

The players will take physicals and sign contracts when rookies arrive on May 12. Rookie minicamp begins the next day.

It is interesting to note the Cardinals are not bringing in an undrafted offensive lineman, nor -- at least at this point -- a fourth quarterback behind Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

The Cardinals also added four wide receivers, a nod not only to the veteran status of some of the roster but also to the upcoming suspension for DeAndre Hopkins.

The full list of undrafted additions: