Cardinals Acquire Wideout Hollywood Brown For First-Round Pick

Brown, who will speak to the media Friday at a press conference, then made an appearance at the Cardinals' draft party at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals also now have the extra pick on Friday. The Cards now have three picks – one in the second round (55th overall) and two in the third, at 87 and 100.

"(Brown) makes sense for a number of reasons," Keim said. "Two years of controlled costs, a dynamic receiver who has played inside and outside, obviously the chemistry with our quarterback, and is a vertical threat."

Cost does make an impact. With contracts of wide receivers exploding – the Eagles traded for the Titans' A.J. Brown Thursday and immediately gave him a new contract averaging $25 million a year -- Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract and makes only $2.1 million.

Keim said the Cardinals will pick up his fifth-year option – they did the same with Murray on Wednesday – which will lock up Brown for the 2023 season with a $13.4 million guaranteed salary. He also said he does not expect Brown's contract (or Brown's desire for an extension at some point) to be an issue.