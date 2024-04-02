You've Got Mail: No. 4 Is A Popular Subject

"When it comes to your point that people will call for Monti's head if the team fails to improve regardless, so Monti will make decisions as he sees fit; I agree. However, won't that leash be exponentially shorter if he's the guy who passed on the 'THE GUY?' I know you don't like Peterson or Suggs references, but fans clearly haven't gotten over them. This is somewhat similar. If we had passed on Fitz all those years ago, I promise you'd still be hearing about it today. Marvin has clearly reached Peterson, Suggs, Fitz status. So it is a gamble for Monti, and not the normal kind that GMs face. Marvin has become an Andrew Luck-type figure in AZ and it has put unfair pressure on Monti. But it is what it is."

Wait, so your argument is that Monti should do what the fans want because they'll turn on him regardless? That's a bold strategy, Cotton. So if the Cardinals had drafted Ben Roethlisberger in 2003 instead of Fitz, we'd be hearing about it? (Yes, I am assuming Big Ben was successful, just like you're assuming Fitz would've had the same success elsewhere.) Yes, fans are gonna fan, and I suppose there is pressure on Monti, but no different than the Washington or New England GMs with their picks or, really, anyone else. Your argument, to be honest, is exactly why I have always said it makes it more important for Monti to do what he thinks is right. One of the things that cracks me up especially around the draft is when fans (of any team, not this one per se) find out the owner pushes for a certain player because he wants to sell the jerseys or he'll be a fan favorite over another guy the football people like. Fans hear that and go crazy in hindsight. Final point: Fans don't get over anything. I still have people that want to complain about Santonio Holmes. Such is life.