You've Got Mail: Phasing In Workouts, Rookies On The Way

"What is the process for contract negotiations? I assume there are cap specialists, attorneys, special injury clauses, guaranteed money debates, agents, owners, etc. all involved. But when we watch signings of FAs on the website it looks like only two pieces of paper, but I imagined contracts being hundreds of pages with escalator clauses, no trade clauses, other clauses I have no idea about. Does an important contract for a key player, maybe a QB, get done quickly or does it take a significant amount of time based on the number of people who need to look at and approve it?"

A lot of layers there, Chad. One, you'd be surprised how many words you can jam on one sheet of paper, so even a lengthy contract would only be a handful of pages. Yes, there are negotiations on all those things. But most contracts have a starting point based on comps of players at your position that are already done, and not every contract is going to have, say, escalator clauses or the very rare no-trade. Most of the time, it's about the guaranteed money, and for many free agents, that's already been determined before the player visits/signs. For players that visit and don't sign, usually that means the team has said what they are willing to pay and it is a take-it-or-leave-it situation. Deals can get complicated but usually, if there is a hold up, it's because they haven't agreed on the money. Once that happens, the rest is just details.