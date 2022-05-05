After DeAndre Hopkins News, Receiver Speculation Won't Stop

Odell Beckham Jr. was courtside at the Suns' playoff game Wednesday night, sporting a Devin Booker jersey and clearly with a friendship with Booker as it played out in front of the crowd and TV cameras. The Twitterverse informed me later Beckham apparently lives here at least part of the offseason while training. (I assume he'll have a house, much like Donovan McNabb had a house in Chandler.)

I'm guessing he enjoyed the game. No, I do not expect him to sign with the Cardinals just because he was at the Suns game. Or that he spends time in the Valley.

Since the news broke about the six-game suspension for DeAndre Hopkins, wondering what the Cardinals might or might not do in the wide receiver room has ramped up. Beckham makes little sense in that regard, frankly, because he just tore his ACL in February and there is little chance he'll be back to full speed before Hopkins' suspension is over.

Dez Bryant, at 33, is making a somewhat odd public push to be signed by the Cardinals. He told Sirius XM NFL radio that he is close with Hopkins, that he loved Kyler Murray's swag and confidence. "It's not to be the Dez Bryant I was when I first got to the NFL, it's moreso help guys, facilitate, being an example ... how to work hard," he said.

Forget the fact he's played in exactly six games, with six catches, in the NFL since 2017, and even in 2016 and 2017 his production was in decline. It's hard to see how someone like Bryant would fit now, with A.J. Green, and Marquise Brown, and Rondale Moore and even Antoine Wesley, who actually was productive last season. Signing a Bryant would seem to me like another Michael Crabtree move, a player who sounds good on paper but in reality, it doesn't really work.