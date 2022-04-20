You've Got Mail: That Spot Behind James Conner

Why? Anderson. Skelton, Hall. Kolb. Lindley. Gabbert to an extent. That's why. I'm a big "you have zero chance in the NFL without a QB" guy, to be more precise. Here's the deal: Lamar is apples to oranges. He's not necessarily willing to play under tags. He wants to max out his contract and apparently thinks playing out his rookie deal would do that. I don't know that Kyler is willing to sit out; maybe he is and maybe he isn't. But I'd like for he or his agent to say it publicly before I see it as real. There is a long time to get something done and I believe -- without knowing anything -- that he'll get a new deal done at some point. I get that many fans are frustrated with his play at times and apparently want to move on, but just like you don't necessarily understand my stance, I don't understand that point of view. Murray can play. You can argue what level he can be at/will be at. But if you move on, you are just another team tanking for a quarterback you may or may not be able to find.