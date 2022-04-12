Edge Rushers Can Be Had Deep In Draft, Says Daniel Jeremiah

The tweet had to capture the attention for anyone who follows the Cardinals. Daniel Jeremiah, the NFL Network's top draft analyst, made the point that he loved the top 20 edge rushers in this year's draft. For a team like the Cardinals who need to replace Chandler Jones, that's a hefty and, let's face it, comforting statement.

Jeremiah is also the most recent guest of the "Dave Pasch Podcast," and he expounded on his thoughts, especially when it comes to the Cardinals.

"There is absolutely going to be one there when they pick," Jeremiah said. "I tweeted the other day there are 20 edge guys I like in this draft. That's how deep it is."

Jeremiah's suggestions potentially for the first round at No. 23? He named Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State ("a little more souped-up version" of Markus Golden) or Minnesota's Boye Mafe. Perhaps in the second round at 55 overall there might be a guy like USC's Drake Jackson, Jeremiah added.

"They are going to have options at edge rusher with their first pick, they are going to have options with their second pick as well," he said.

For the Cardinals, Jeremiah sees a league where points matter and the Cardinals "need more" offensively to win the shootouts that the NFL now has on a weekly basis. The most intriguing possibility the Cards might have at 23 is Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a 225-pound run-after-catch weapon that some (including Jeremiah) see as a version of what the 49ers are doing with Deebo Samuel.

"I think they have a chance to get a real difference maker (at receiver)," Jeremiah said. "I don't know if you can have enough in terms of weapons right now, the way the league is playing."

Cornerback is a possibility, although the top guys -- Gardner, Stingley, McDuffie -- will be gone by the Cardinals' pick, he said. And Jeremiah isn't ruling out a defensive lineman.

"Just knowing Steve (Keim) over the years, there are certain players you can see kind of tickling his fancy," Jeremiah said. "For some reason I think of a guy like (Georgia defensive tackle) Devonte Wyatt."

Perhaps most interesting from Jeremiah was that, even with some free-agent losses and a relatively quiet free-agent period in signing guys, he still thinks the Cardinals can take who they think is best at 23 and not feel pressure to draft for need.