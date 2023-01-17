You've Got Mail: The GM Has Arrived

"What is everyone's problem with Mr. Bidwill asking for input on coaches from the team? These are grown men with grown egos. I would hope that every manager would ask input from the team, whether it be sports, retail, fast food, on what they like and dislike in a boss. Also, there is no way the Cardinals will give up the third pick of the draft for Payton. I know the Saints want a first-rounder. I would say the same thing too. But something everyone is forgetting the ultimate decision is not up to the Saints, it's up to the team and Payton wanting to be together. Finally, in the draft I would like to see the Cards trade back in the draft. Give up the third pick for more draft capital to build the team for two or three years down the road. Love the mailbag!"