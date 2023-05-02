You've Got Mail: They'll Always Have Paris

"Hey Urbz my question is about linebackers. We took Owen Pappoe who could just be a special teamer but part of me really thinks he could be a starter. Yes he seems small on paper but he's actually around the same size as Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones. Pappoe could be a starter, and Kyzir is for sure a starter. What does that mean for Zaven and Isaiah? What's your outlook on the LB personnel?"

I think I'd first slow the roll on Pappoe being a starter; a fifth-round rookie is going to have a hard time breaking into the lineup like that. They were working Collins as an outside linebacker at minicamp last week. I think it's too early to know because I don't think the coaches even know yet. These guys don't say "we need to see them on the grass" for fun. I think they are going to need a bunch of practices to see who makes sense where. When we get to training camp, I think they will have a better idea. But I believe Simmons and Collins both will have significant roles this season.