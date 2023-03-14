Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Zach Allen Reportedly Leaves For Broncos

Defensive lineman reunites with Vance Joseph

Mar 13, 2023 at 06:27 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Zach Allen was arguably the biggest free agent the Cardinals had going into the offseason. Signing can't officially happen until Wednesday, but plenty of news came down Monday -- including multiple reports that Allen, the defensive lineman, would be signing with the Denver Broncos (and old/new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) a three-year deal with $32.5 million in guarantees and up to potentially $45M.

Allen was a third-round pick in 2019. He had a excellent season in 2022, but he dealt with injuries in each of his four seasons. He was expected to get a lot of interest and he did.

With J.J. Watt's retirement and Allen's defection leaves the defensive line -- already thin -- in major need. It lines up well with what's going to be available at No. 3 -- Will Anderson, or maybe Jalen Carter -- but there is much more that will need to be done.

The first day was quiet for the Cardinals -- they did reportedly bring back tackle Kelvin Beachum, which should be announced Tuesday -- but there are holes to fill.

2022_NE_1212ce_2870
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

At No. 3, team will have top non-QB choice or could still trade

news

Player Health And What Training Camp Might Look Like

Gannon making 'football performance' a priority after injury-filled 2022

news

Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Coach said improvements will be made with players 'in mind first'

news

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

news

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

news

Bringing In Familiar Players? Not Necessarily, Gannon Says

Coach confident in getting scheme to fit whomever Cardinals acquire

news

Adrian Wilson Moves On

Ring of Honor member and VP of pro personnel takes job with Panthers

news

Ossenfort: Cardinals 'Evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins Situation

General Manager met recently with star wide receiver

news

Cardinals Could Need Extra Quarterback, At Least In Offseason

Bidwill touches on multiple subjects on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Their Coordinators

Gannon tabs Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis, Browns QB coach Drew Petzing

news

Farewell, Kent Somers, It's Been An Impressive Run

Longtime Cardinals beat writer retiring from Arizona Republic

Advertising