Zach Allen Reportedly Leaves For Broncos

Zach Allen was arguably the biggest free agent the Cardinals had going into the offseason. Signing can't officially happen until Wednesday, but plenty of news came down Monday -- including multiple reports that Allen, the defensive lineman, would be signing with the Denver Broncos (and old/new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) a three-year deal with $32.5 million in guarantees and up to potentially $45M.

Allen was a third-round pick in 2019. He had a excellent season in 2022, but he dealt with injuries in each of his four seasons. He was expected to get a lot of interest and he did.

With J.J. Watt's retirement and Allen's defection leaves the defensive line -- already thin -- in major need. It lines up well with what's going to be available at No. 3 -- Will Anderson, or maybe Jalen Carter -- but there is much more that will need to be done.