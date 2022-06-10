Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Zaven Collins Doesn't Need Cinderella Story, Just Solid Play

Linebacker heading into crucial second season

Jun 10, 2022 at 10:09 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

There were, Zaven Collins admitted, "some bad practices." There were not one but two times when the inside linebacker hurt his shoulder.

"Last year didn't go as everyone would want but that is part of life," Collins said, adding, "when you have bad practices, you're not going to play."

The reality is Collins -- and the Cardinals -- need this season to go as everyone would want. Collins was supposed to be the "guy" as a rookie, but no, it didn't turn out that way. Jordan Hicks is in Minnesota now, though, and while Collins brought up how the inside linebackers are interchangable, there are only a couple that are first-round draft picks under the spotlight: Collins and Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons at least has flashed. Collins not enough. Not yet.

"It's not going to be a Cinderella story always," Collins said. "If everything was easy, it'd be too good to be true."

Collins has improved this offseason, and truthfully, the offseason between a players rookie and second season is often where the biggest jump happens. But the spotlight is already shining brightly on Collins, and that won't dim anytime soon.

"If (last season) is the hardest thing I have to go through in my NFL career," Collins said, "I think we're going to be alright."

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Another Chance For 24, This Time With Darrel Williams

Running back wearing number that hasn't seen game action since Adrian Wilson

news

Larry Fitzgerald, Leaving No Doubt Back In 2017

Wide receiver said then he wouldn't make any retirement announcement

news

With June 1 Move, Cardinals Gain Cap Space On Jordan Phillips Release

Team receives another $10 million on salary cap

news

NFL Tweaks IR, Practice Squad Rules Heading Into 2022

Change allows more players to come back after going on injured list

news

Steve Keim: I Feel Like Kyler Murray Contract Will Get Done

Cardinals GM has appearance on 'Pat McAfee Show'

news

Kingsbury Soon Gets His Look At The 'Pieces' On Offense

(Voluntary) OTAs begin next week as on-field work ramps up

news

The Schedule In D-Hop's Absence

Looking at the games the Cardinals must work without top wide receiver

news

Darius Vinnett Wins Rod Graves Award For Top Scout

Honor comes at the conclusion of each draft

news

After DeAndre Hopkins News, Receiver Speculation Won't Stop

OBJ at a Suns game, Dez Bryant on the radio, but do Cardinals really need someone?

news

Cardinals Live On The Edge, And Draft Aftermath

news

Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

Advertising