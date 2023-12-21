Zaven Collins Transition Remains Ongoing For Cardinals

Zaven Collins is not yet through an entire season as an outside linebacker after playing on the inside his first two seasons, and at this point, the coaches continue to praise his progress at a position the team needs him to succeed.

"I thought he rushed really well last week," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "We ask him to do a lot of things as far as aligning on the edge, inside, dropping into coverage. The versatility gives us major benefit as a defense. He's getting comfortable as he continues to get those reps inside and outside. He doesn't continually rush off the edge every single down, he doesn't rush inside every third down, he has to do so many different things. You can see it, he's really getting comfortable now."

The Cardinals don't have a sack the past three games. Collins compiled most of his 3.5 sacks earlier in the season, but he has moved around more than most edge players in recent team history -- a nod to the defense Rallis has installed. According to Pro Football Focus, Collins has rushed the passer for 202 snaps this season from the edge and 13 snaps when playing in the box. He also has dropped into coverage 74 times from the edge, nine times from the box, and 13 times as a slot cornerback.

Pro Football Reference has Collins with seven quarterback pressures on the season, with a opponent passer rating of 41.2. Collins has an interception, three passes defensed, five tackles for loss and six QB hits.

In the Cardinals rotation, Collins usually plays the most snaps of any outside linebacker but it is still only about 55 percent of the defensive snaps -- lower than past pass rushers like Chandler Jones. Still, Collins, by virtue of his draft status, will always be a guy under the spotlight.

Coach Jonathan Gannon recognizes the lack of sacks of late, but emphasized "we've got to make sure that we're rushing the right way, whether it's three, four, five, six or seven guys collectively as a unit to affect a quarterback because that matters."

The Cardinals could unveil another potential pass rush body Sunday with newcomer Tyreke Smith; the analysis is ongoing with the group (although it seems likely to be addressed in free agency/draft.)

Meanwhile, Collins will continue to work on his new position with him being scheduled to go into his contract year next season.