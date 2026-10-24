3x3: Week 7 Cardinals vs Broncos

WHO: Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos
WHEN: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Stadium
NAMES
- KEI'TREL CLARK -With Max Melton missing practice on Thursday, and questionable to play, it is likely that Kei'Trel Clark gets some extended run opposite of Denzel Burke. Even with the defensive backs healthy, Clark has seen more snaps as of late, playing more than 43 percent of the snaps in the last two weeks. Rotating the defensive backs has been new for Nick Rallis. If the trend continues, Clark will continue having a role.
"I'm seeing guys that are playing some of the best ball they've played, and so whatever reasons behind that, it makes me really want to stick with that," Rallis said. "I think getting all those guys involved, it makes us better as a team. You got more people that have ownership in it and are preparing throughout the week and know that they're going to have a chance to go out there and help us win games."
- ZACH ALLEN - The former Cardinals defensive lineman returns to the desert. Sunday marks Zach Allen's first game in Arizona since he left as a free agent in 2023. He leads the Broncos with 4.5 sacks and has been dominating for former Cardinals DC and current Broncos DC Vance Joseph. VJ said Allen has improved in the run game. The Cardinals offense will have to key on Allen after Arizona put together one of its best rushing performances of the season.
- JALEN BROOKS - Jalen Brooks had an all-time moment against the Rams, catching the pass from Jacoby Brissett that put the Cardinals in range for the game-winning kick. What was cooler was hearing him talk about his own resilience while mic'd up. The offense was crafted with Marvin Harrison Jr. in mind. Each week that passes by is another week that Brooks will get more comfortable in that role. The Cardinals have been looking for that big play. Explosives have been hard to come by. But there's hope that Brooks' speed can open up more within the passing game. It's something he has thought about, even when he wasn't getting as many opportunities.
"You've got to have that confidence," Brooks said. "But ultimately, you got to do what's right during the waiting time."
NUMBERS
- 3 - With the news that right guard Jon Gaines II injured his knee/ankle, the Cardinals will trot out Hayden Conner for his first career start. Conner becomes the third different offensive lineman to slide in at right guard. First it was Isaiah Adams, who landed on Injured Reserve after being carted to the locker room during Week 4. Gaines was injured during practice on Thursday. Plus, the Cardinals began the year without Chase Bisontis after his season-ending knee tear in the preseason. Conner has appeared in 11 games in his career, but mostly in a special teams capacity. Sunday will be the biggest challenge of his career against the Broncos defensive front.
- 17 - In Week 5, the offense was called a "three-and-out machine" by Mike LaFleur. Going into Week 7, the Cardinals lead the NFL with 17 drives of 10-plus plays. It hasn't resulted in nearly as many points as the offense would like with only eight of those drives ending in a touchdown. But it has been encouraging to see the offense move the ball down the field and control time of possession. They rank fourth in TOP with an average of 32:05.
"I give these guys a lot of credit because we're not hitting the big plays right now and it's just one of those things," LaFleur said. "We're trying, but it's not happening. I've got to help with the play design and stuff like that. With that said, they're playing efficient football once we get that first first down. We're in third and manageables for the most part."
- 5 - Although he is questionable this weekend, it looks like Budda Baker should play. Assuming he is out there, the safety is looking to build on the five quarterback hits he has this season. That total is tied for most on the team and is Baker's career-high, which continues to showcase how good the veteran has been when blitzing. The defense dialed up 15 blitzes against the Rams according to TruMedia, and Baker has been a hard-to-solve chess piece when lining up in different fronts.
NOTABLE
- BRONCOS LOOKING FOR ANSWERS - It has been a noisy time in Mile High. The Broncos offensive unit has been struggling and Bo Nix has been under tons of scrutiny following rough outings which have him ranked between 30-32 in at least five different passing categories. The struggles could be from the aftermath of his ankle surgery or from the change in Denver play callers. Ultimately, after playing last Thursday night against the Seahawks, the Broncos have had time to iron out whatever issues they have. Yes, the Cardinals defense put together an impressive outing against the Rams, but there is pressure on Payton and Nix to make example out of this trip to Arizona. It's up to Nick Rallis and crew to make sure that doesn't happen.
- NATIONAL TIGHT ENDS DAY - The tight end position has become so popular. Having a national holiday to celebrate the unit is probably a big reason. The Cardinals have the best tight end in the NFL in Trey McBride. His 49 receptions are tied for most in the league and the Cardinals tight end room leads the league with 64 receptions. After back-to-back weeks of setting a franchise record for '13' personnel snaps, there will be opportunity for Trey and the boys to go off. And as much as the Cardinals lean on the tight ends, the Broncos do as well. Three of Nix's six touchdowns have gone to tight ends.
- FITZ GAME - There is a buzz going into State Farm Stadium after the victory over the Rams. As much as the excitement ahead of Week 7, it's the festivities that provide some extra excitement. Larry Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Ring of Honor and have his No. 11 retired at halftime. Fitz never got to say goodbye to the fan base. On Sunday, he will be afforded that chance. It'll be Legends Weekend as well, with 70-plus former Cardinals will be in attendance for the ceremony.
"To be able to go in that stadium and feel that energy again," Fitzgerald said. "I'm just hoping when I go out there, we're up at half taking care of business and that the fans will be in a lot better mood."