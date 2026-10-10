3x3: Week 5 Cardinals vs Lions

WHO: Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions
WHEN: Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Stadium
NAMES
- ISAAC SEUMALO - There has been lots of talk about Jayden Williams, and rightfully so. The Cardinals will turn to the rookie to fill the left tackle responsibility. It's not an easy first task going up against Aidan Hutchinson. That's where having a veteran like Isaac Seumalo by his side can be beneficial. He brings over a decade of experience to the line.
"Even (Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt) will talk about Isaac in terms of how comfortable it is having a guy with that much experience who has basically been there, done that, and seen it all," coach Mike LaFleur said. "He has a really calming presence about him, but not to be confused with not having having that mentality to go get it done... It'll be big for the left tackle."
- JAHMYR GIBBS - Christian McCaffrey is a do-it-all kind of running back. However, Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best running backs in the game and probably the best one they will face this year. His five rushing touchdowns are third most in the NFL and leads the league with 102 total touches. He will be a focal point on Sunday. The Cardinals have done a solid job stopping the run, something defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said he was pleased with, but Gibbs is a different animal.
- JOSH SWEAT - The pass rush took a step against the Giants, in large part because of Josh Sweat's involvement. On the first play of the game, Sweat sacked Jameis Winston. It was one of four sacks from the defense. This unit, going up against a tough offensive line with Penei Sewell, is going to look for more of that. When Sweat is playing at a fast level, it allows for players like Zaven Collins and Walter Nolen III to get in on the action since so much of the attention is shifted towards Sweat.
NUMBERS
- 7 - The Cardinals need to get off the field more and they need to stop allowing 30-plus points. That's a given. But it's impressive how many takeaways the team has forced this early on. The seven takeaways are the second-most within the division. The Raiders have nine, while the Jaguars, Seahawks, Giants, and Steelers all have eight. At this time last year, the Cardinals defense had only forced four turnovers. That doesn't include the five times they have forced turnovers on downs.
- 9 - Jared Goff has been a Cardinals killer dating back to his time with the Rams. To say the least, Goff has had Arizona's number. Since 2016, the Lions QB has won nine straight against the Cardinals. It's been tough to beat the former first overall pick. Cards haven't beat him since 2016. In each matchup since 2015, excluding the 27-27 tie in 2019, the Lions have won each meeting since 2015.
"He climbs the pocket well and he's got he's got a cannon," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "He knows how to play on time and he's got weapons. That's what makes him so good."
- 223 - Jeremiyah Love should be good to go this weekend. He'll look to build on the 223 rushing yards he has, which leads the entire rookie class. It hasn't been as fast of a start as many might've hoped for from Love, but it definitely hasn't been slow, especially in comparison to his rookie classmates. Love's two touchdowns are tied for the rookie leader. The Lions defense has struggled to stop anybody, but that's mostly in the pass game. The good thing? Love is a dang good receiver when he gets the opportunity.
NOTABLE
- ONLY SECOND HOME GAME - It's been a minute since the Cardinals played at home. Actually, a lot more than just a minute. It'll be nearly a full month. Coming off a cross country trip, it'll be nice to return to State Farm Stadium in front of the home crowd. With it being the annual crucial catch game as well, there will be tons of emotion in the air.
- TWO IN THE TOP 10 - Two pass catchers in the Top 10 in receptions are on the Cardinals offense. Trey McBride continues to play at a ridiculously high clip, He's third in the league with 33 receptions, which is still the most among tight ends. Michael Wilson is tied with Tee Higgins for eighth with 25 receptions. Even with a new scheme, McBride and Wilson continue to find the football with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. There's been zero drop off from either player from last year. Also McBride is 7 catches shy of breaking Jimmy Graham's record for most receptions at the position in first five years. Just another milestone for McBride to claim in his young career.
- ROY PLAYS AGAINST THE OLD SQUAD - Roy Lopez's time in Detroit was not long, but it was impactful. On Sunday, he will play against his old team for the first time. Dan Campbell began the week praising the defensive lineman for being a "lunch pail guy who is going to give it everything you got and make you earn it." Lopez has already thought about what the emotions might be.
"It's going to be cool," Lopez said. "Second home game. All black uniforms and I get to be out there with the guys. After the game I'll shake it up with some smiles and laughs. During the game, it's an opponent."