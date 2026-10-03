3x3: Week 4 Cardinals at Giants

WHO: Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants
WHEN: Sunday, 10 a.m.
WHERE: MetLife Stadium
NAMES
- MAX MELTON - It's a homecoming for Max Melton, who returns to his home state of New Jersey. With at least 20 family members and friends in the stands, the juices are going to be flowing for the Cardinals cornerback. There is still a game to be played, and one that will be against an opportunistic Jameis Winston. Melton has had some solid moments playing on the outside through three games. He leads the team with three pass breakups. According to TruMedia and NextGen Stats, teams are 7-of-15 when he is the nearest defender.
"That's a good question, but I don't know," Melton said when asked if he feels like he's being targeted more often. "I just take pride in making the play when it comes to me and making the corrections if the receiver catches the ball and with the film on Monday. I'm staying true to my game and keep playing."
- JEVON HOLLAND - The Cardinals offense will have their hands full on the back end of the defense with Giants safety Jevon Holland. September's NFC Defensive Player of the Month, Holland had four takeaways in three games with an interception each week. He is always around the football and someone Jacoby Brissett will need to be cognizant of throughout the game. It's also critical for the ballcarriers to secure the football since his peanut punch attempts have forced two fumbles so far.
- ELIJAH WILKINSON - With Brian Burns out for the season with a torn ACL, the Giants are going to lean on the likes of Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux for their pass rush and sealing the edge against the Cardinals rushing attack. Traditionally, Carter, who was drafted third overall last year, lines up against the right side of the line. Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson will have his hands full with the shifty edge rusher. Although he only has one sack through three games, Carter has eight pressures per NextGen Stats with four of the rushes coming against the right tackle.
NUMBERS
- 279 - There's a need for more explosives. It's been talked about during press conferences. It's been written about in articles. Yet as much as people believe explosives, which are rushes of 10-plus yards and passes of 20-plus yards need to come through these highlight type of plays, there are simpler ways to gain those chunk plays. Exhibit A: YAC. The Cardinals rank 24th in the league with 279 yards after catch. The 49ers and Rams each have 23 explosives and the Seahawks have 17. The Cardinals have six.
"(YAC drills) are something we practice all of the time," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. "Every single opportunity they have to get the ball and get north is so important. That's the game. It just takes one guy to miss a tackle and you go from a two-yard gain to a 12-yard gain and even more. We just got to keep grinding and those things will start coming."
- 3 - The Cardinals have had success when they make the trip to East Rutherford, N.J. They have won three consecutive games against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. While the teams will meet for the 130th time this weekend, the Cardinals are undefeated in that venue when they play the G-Men. The Cardinals' overall record since MetLife opened up its doors in 2010 is 4-1 since the Jets also call that stadium their home.
- 22 - Dewey Wingard has been around the football a ton over the last three weeks. Against the 49ers, he was the leading tackler with 10. His 22 tackles rank him third in the league among safeties, three behind the Packers' Evan Williams and four behind the Ravens' Kyle Hamilton. Because of Wingard's skillset, it allows Budda Baker to be used as a chess piece within Nick Rallis' scheme. One of the better tacklers at the position, if Wingard has a similar performance like he did against the 49ers, it would be the first time in his career that he has double-digit tackles in back-to-back games.
NOTABLE
- LIKELY FINDING THE TIGHT ENDS - In two of the Cardinals three games, the opponents leading receiver has been the tight end. David Njoku tied Ladd McConkey with five receptions in the Week 1 win over the Chargers, and last week, it was a dominant day from George Kittle after he had 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six catches. Isaiah Likely is the leading option for the Giants offense. Even with Malik Nabers playing, Likely's 15 receptions and 124 yards leads the team. They also have Theo Johnson, so limiting tight end production is a key against the Giants offense.
- CROSS COUNTRY TEST - The Cardinals have a brutal schedule and the travel is a part of that with six of the first nine games being on the road. This game against the Giants will be their longest flight and is the only time they will play in the Eastern Time zone. LaFleur said he doesn't buy into the notion of difficulty for west coast teams travelling out east since the game kicks off at 10 a.m. in Arizona. "We'll wake up, we'll get our breakfast and we'll be ready to rock," he said. Still, it'll be fascinating to see how the Cardinals respond to an early-morning kickoff.
- SKATTATTACK- It will be the first time Arizona's professional team gets to go against one of Arizona State's local celebrities. Cam Skattebo is a problem. He runs with a physicality, motor, and a unique play style that few around the league could match. According to TruMedia, Skattebo has 179 yards after contact on rushes.
"He just doesn't go down easy," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "He runs every play like it's his last play. Got a lot of respect for a ball carrier like that."