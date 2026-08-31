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The First Team, And 53-Man Roster Aftermath

Changes inevitably coming, but first takeaways from 2026 roster

Aug 30, 2026 at 07:29 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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The Cardinals have a team, for now. The 53 guys on the roster here on Sunday night won't be the same 53 for long. That's inevitable. There might be a waiver claim or two, there still could be another IR/designated to return (teams can only get to IR-return guys on first cut; anyone else must be done afterward.)

But for now, here is what struck me with the Sunday decisions, in no particular order:

-- It was obvious for a while now something was going to have to happen with veteran running back James Conner, who not only hasn't practiced 11-on-11 yet but actually stopped doing individual drills of late. Now he's on IR-to-return, and while he has to miss at least four games, he now has all the time he needs to get right.

-- Given that they have Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love, and Mike LaFleur likes Bam Knight, there is no reason to rush Conner anyway.

-- Seven receivers is a lot. But Devin Duvernay is here as a return man. And Simi Fehoko is really good on special team too. Both Fehoko and Jalen Brooks earned their roster spots, and they like what Reggie Virgil can be.

-- It never felt like BJ Ojulari got right after his multi-ligament knee injury a couple years ago. He had said when he finally got back no one realized how horrific it had been. But there is no question it hurts when a second-round pick (Ojulari's spot in 2023) doesn't work out.

-- The trade for Hunter Long underscored Mike LaFleur's concern about having a pure blocking tight end. Tip Reiman isn't ready yet, and after LaFleur noted last week Reiman was the one tight end who could move guys as a blocker, a deal probably should've been expected.

-- Every draft pick made it (Chase Bisontis and Kaden Proctor, obviously, are on IR and done for season already) plus undrafted rookie safety Wydett Williams Jr. Williams made an impact when he played in preseason, although he may be that piece that could end up on the practice squad if another roster move is needed.

-- Slot cornerback Garrett Williams must be in a good place if the Cardinals moved on from Sean Murphy-Bunting. Kei'Trel Clark held off Starling Thomas V for a spot too. Will be interesting to see what familiar names stick around as practice squad CBs.

Changes will happen, however. Likely as soon as Monday.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during the Week 3 preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Green Bay, WI.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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