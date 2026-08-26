The Emotion Of The Mindset In Green Bay And Packers Joint Practice Aftermath

The first plays from the first-team offense included a few runs that went nowhere, and drops by both Wilson and Harrison. Defensively, the first unit got beat up pretty good by quarterback Jordan Love. At least initially.

It all flipped by practice's end. Collins had an impressive interception, one of four by the Cards (Elijah Jones, Dewey Wingard, Kitan Crawford had the others.) QB Jacoby Brissett had a pick early but then settled in and was sharp.

Everything trended up culminating in the final two-minute situations. The Cardinals stopped both the Packers' first- and second-unit offense. The Cardinals got the MHJ touchdown and followed with a Gardner Minshew-to-Simi Fehoko TD to "win" the second unit try as well.

All the while, it was chippy. No fights, but several scrums and yapping.

"It always ups the ante," cornerback Max Melton said. "I've never seen a joint practice where they weren't fighting at some point. It gives you a little more juice."

Yes, a good day for the Cardinals.

-- LaFleur said the starters will not play Friday night in Green Bay, which was expected. Quarterback Carson Beck is still sitting out with his sore ribs, so it looks like a Minshew-Kedon Slovis QB combo again for the Packers finale.

-- Cornerback Garrett Williams, just off the PUP list, was back getting a little bit of 11-on-11 work for the first time.

-- Less good news for running back James Conner, who now isn't practicing.

"We're going to lean on him and how he feels," LaFleur reiterated, adding it was too early to tell if Conner can be ready by Week 1 before acknowledging "it's starting to creep up."

-- Starting right guard Isaiah Adams did not make the trip. LaFleur said he was day-to-day with a knee issue. Cornerback Will Johnson, who is on the trip, did not practice either. His malady is not yet public.

-- All the scrums came with the Cardinals' defense and Packers' offense, at least until the final moments, when Wilson made a catch and was "tackled" by defensive back Keisean Nixon. Nixon didn't let go, and the two had words before the sidelines started to empty again.