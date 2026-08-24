From Bad Blood To Best Friends-ish: Dewey Wingard, Trey McBride Find Common Ground

Andrew "Dewey" Wingard was blunt, as he is known to be.

He and new teammate Trey McBride have a history, the safety notes. "Most of the bad blood is gone," Wingard deadpanned.

To this we need to go back to 2018, Wingard's senior season at Wyoming, when they played Colorado State and the Rams' freshman tight end McBride. Seems that during a play -- "when I was an absolute demon" Wingard notes as background -- Wingard finished a tackle and, as he tells it, was speared in the back by McBride while he was on the ground.

"So yeah, there was some bad blood there," Wingard said.

McBride was almost sheepish on the topic. "It was so long ago," he said. "I don't know about the spear in the back, it was playing through the whistle, whatever it is, me and him got a little tangled up. Yes, he's held a grudge for a while."

"Trey would tell you, 'He's their best player and I'm trying to get him out of there,'" Wingard said.

(For the record, Wyoming won the game, 34-21.)

McBride said he knew Wingard wasn't happy that day, and that the whole Wyoming fanbase was angry at McBride.

"But like I said it was such a long time ago," McBride said. "Then over the years, you see him, and you go back to, 'Man, I hope he forgot about it.' And he never did."