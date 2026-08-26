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Michael Wilson And The Hope He Can Be Cardinals' Puka Production

Wide receiver is friends and has trained with Rams wide receiver

Aug 26, 2026 at 08:13 AM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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When Mike LaFleur said this offseason that he saw Michael Wilson as the Cardinals' version of Puka Nacua, the comment just brought a smile to Wilson's face.

Part of it was that "it wasn't the first time I've heard that comparison," Wilson acknowledged, with similar body types (Wilson is 6-foot-2, 213, Nacua is 6-2, 216.)

But mostly it's because Wilson has a history with Nacua, and, let's face it, Wilson would love to reach the performance heights Nacua hit during LaFleur's time on the Rams' coaching staff.

Wilson and Nacua were teammates at the Senior Bowl in 2023, with Wilson turning into a third-round pick and Nacua a fifth-rounder. They both trained with former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and remain friends, although Wilson acknowledged they aren't as tight as they once were.

"But anytime we're back together, it's great to see each other," Wilson said.

So, about that LaFleur comment about Wilson=Nacua in the Cardinals' offense. Nacua has been unreal in three NFL seasons; he had 129 receptions for 1,715 yards last year (and had 105 catches as a rookie in 2023.)

Wilson, of course, had an amazing back half of 2025, finally breaking out and topping 1,000 yards himself.

Wilson just shakes his head at what Nacua has accomplished, noting he is one of the best in the league. But Wilson isn't dumb. The offense, which made Cooper Kupp a superstar with the Rams in the same position Nacua now holds, now holds promise for Wilson.

"You look at the history of the Rams and Puka and Cooper Kupp playing the 'Z' role, the ball's going to find you a lot," Wilson said. "But you have to be committed to the run game. And I think that's a strength of mine, and so I think Mike (LaFleur) is doing a good job of putting me in a position to succeed in my strengths and putting Marvin (Harrison Jr.) in positions to succeed with his strengths."

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 14 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at State Farm Stadium.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

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