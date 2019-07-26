After Practice: Chandler Jones Touches The QB, And A Snack Break

It wasn't that long ago when Tyrann Mathieu gave everyone a pause at training camp after he plowed into a blocker on a play and knocked that guy into the knees of the recovering-from-an-ACL-tear Carson Palmer. So it wasn't a surprise Thursday in the Cards' first practice of camp when linebacker Chandler Jones made some kind of accidental contact with rookie QB Kyler Murray and everyone kind of froze.

Murray stayed upright -- it basically looked like Jones just happened to knock the ball from his hand more than anything -- but the rules for any team is that the QB isn't to be touched in practice. And Murray was touched.

"I didn't want to do that. I didn't want to do that at all," Jones said. "That was really bad. I want to watch the film and see what really happened. I want to say I was pulled down (by the offensive lineman). I almost got cut today. We don't want to tackle the first overall pick in practice the first day of camp."

-- Still Jones raved about Murray, noting how popular he is already.

"I saw a lot of No. 1 jerseys and since I've been playing here I haven't seen that much support from a crowd," Jones said. "That was great to see. a lot of No. 1 jerseys. I even saw a kid with a headband. Everyone is doing the whole Kyler Murray thing, hopefully we can get that whole movement going."

Might you get a Murray jersey, Chandler?

"I might get a headband," he said. "But not the jersey."

-- Speaking of Murray, he looked solid on day one. There were a couple of misfires early, but generally he showed off his arm strength and accuracy in a practice where the Cards still aren't wearing pads. Murray threw one dart down the seam to Larry Fitzgerald that was excellent in both timing and accuracy.

-- One more practice Friday without pads, and the hitting starts Saturday.

-- Fitzgerald made an incredible one-handed grab at one point -- Tramaine Brock had nice coverage -- and the official near the play called the catch good, much to the chagrin of nearby Patrick Peterson. Witnesses on the spot, however, said Fitz didn't get a second foot down. Nevertheless, the catch itself was marvelous. Fitz really is timeless.

-- Watching the first practice, it doesn't look like much has been decided on that starting cornerback spot opposite Robert Alford once Peterson starts his suspension. One big reason, at least Thursday, was that Peterson took all his normal first-team reps. So for now, that's your answer about Peterson's training camp workload.