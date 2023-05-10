After Tragedy In Hometown Of Allen, Kyler Murray Donates

It's horrific that there are enough mass shootings in this country that they are commonplace. But last week's massacre in Allen, Texas, was crushing for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who hails from the city.

Murray was one of the first to note what was happening with a tweet (it was Kyler's tweet that made me aware of the situation, just as the news was spreading across social media in real time) and talked about helping.

"If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know," Murray tweeted in part. "When is this s**t gonna stop?"