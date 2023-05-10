Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

After Tragedy In Hometown Of Allen, Kyler Murray Donates

Quarterback gives to victims as well as bringing awareness to situation

May 10, 2023 at 03:23 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

It's horrific that there are enough mass shootings in this country that they are commonplace. But last week's massacre in Allen, Texas, was crushing for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who hails from the city.

Murray was one of the first to note what was happening with a tweet (it was Kyler's tweet that made me aware of the situation, just as the news was spreading across social media in real time) and talked about helping.

"If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know," Murray tweeted in part. "When is this s**t gonna stop?"

A few days later, Murray tangibly helped. He went to the GoFundMe pages, donating $15,000 to one victim and $10,000 to a general fund to the victims (you can see the top donors on the pages, where Murray appears) and provided links to the pages of the victims to his 372,000-plus Twitter followers. Nine people were killed and 10 injured, according to reports.

Murray has been mostly in Arizona this spring, rehabbing his knee after ACL surgery and spending time with Jonathan Gannon and the new coaching staff. But he still spends plenty of offseason time in Allen, where his parents still reside. Murray hasn't been hesitant to speak his mind with social issues; he spoke about racism in the country during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Kyler Murray greets a teen fan during the Cardinals' Mexico trip last season.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray greets a teen fan during the Cardinals' Mexico trip last season.

