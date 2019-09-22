All 7 Wide Receivers Active For Cardinals Against Panthers

The Cardinals have seven wide receivers on the roster and all seven are active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Rookie Andy Isabella, who was inactive last week, is up today as well as Michael Crabtree and the other five wideouts: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Damiere Byrd and Trent Sherfield. Isabella is expected to go back to returning kickoffs. Byrd had those duties last week in Baltimore.

Also active is tight end Darrell Daniels. Daniels had just been promoted to the active roster Saturday from the practice squad, with the Cardinals releasing offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich -- the second time in three weeks the Cards have made that particular Saturday roster move.

The full inactives list for the Cardinals: