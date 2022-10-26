Antonio Hamilton's First Interception Is Perfect Gift For Wife

Marco Wilson got the meme and NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Isaiah Simmons got the memorable dance celebration and the SportsCenter one-handed highlight.
But Antonio Hamilton's own interception -- even if it wasn't for a touchdown -- was just as valuable to the Cardinals and to the veteran. Certainly it was to his wife, Tiara.
"It was an unspoken thing," Hamilton said. "I always told her, 'When I get an interception, I'm bringing you that ball.' As soon as I caught it, it was understood, she was coming down (the stairs to the railing) and I was going to look for her. Chris Banjo helped me, he spotted her, and it was understood. It was great."
The pick was Hamilton's first in his career -- "It took seven years to get that thing, and I just needed to be steadfast and patient," he said -- and it was crucial. It came in the end zone, ending abruptly a Saints' drive that looked like it was headed for a touchdown and a 14-3 New Orleans lead.
But once Wilson's flipped and Simmons raced, Hamilton's play felt like it faded into the background. Not that Hamilton cared.
"I don't worry about that," Hamilton said. "I don't necessarily look for any type of glory when it comes to that. I caught a pick. Good. Great. They caught a pick. Good. Great. They scored, so of course they are going to have a bigger emphasis. I got down (and didn't return it.) I might have started the interception run, but I don't care at all about whether x,y, or z is talking about my pick. Their picks were special."