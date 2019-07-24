As First Practice Looms, Kliff Kingsbury Knows Cardinals Must Master The Offense

Kliff Kingsbury was holding his first press conference of training camp, when he was asked if he -- as a first-year head coach in the NFL with only a college background and running the Cardinals' offense -- would have a competitive advantage heading into the regular season. The coach admitted he wasn't sure -- but he is sure how the Cards run the playbook is more important than any secrets.

"There is a lot of film out there from years past (of his offenses), so guys (from other teams) are going to look at different things," Kingsbury said. "It's going to be about how we execute. We have a dynamic player at quarterback, a running back we feel can do a lot of different things, a lot of dynamic players at wideout. It's really up to us and how we execute."

Kingsbury noted that the Cards aren't going to be different than other teams, not showing much in preseason. The team has to learn what Kingsbury wants, yes, but that's always the fine line of training camp, no?

A few other things of note from run test day:

-- A good chunk of the team didn't take part. All the rookies and the players returning from injury (that aren't on the PUP list) reported last week in Tempe, and they all took their conditioning test then. So no sign of quarterback Kyler Murray yet. That'll come Thursday at the first practice. The one guy he noted specifically, left tackle D.J. Humphries, is healthy and passed his run test. (Everyone passed, in case you are wondering.)

-- The Cards go through two days of acclimation practices Thursday and Friday (in other words working with OTA/offseason rules) before getting to hitting Saturday.

-- Kingsbury wasn't specific on the six players on the PUP list, other than they expect all to return at some point in camp.

-- Someone asked Kingsbury on his rules on camp fights during practice. That was a no-no for both Bruce Arians and Steve Wilks. "We don't expect to fight," he said. "It happens at times. But we'll take care of that if it does."

-- There will be "a couple" of outside practices during camp. Kingsbury also said there were about seven veterans who would be getting scheduled days off during camp. He didn't name names, but it's fair to guess Terrell Suggs and Larry Fitzgerald are on the list.