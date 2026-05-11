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As Work With Veterans Begins, Chase Bisontis Knows Competition Is In His Blood

Second-round rookie should compete for starting role at right guard

May 11, 2026 at 02:47 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Second-round guard Chase Bisontis works during last week's rookie minicamp.
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Second-round guard Chase Bisontis works during last week's rookie minicamp.

Sitting at the podium on Monday following his first practice with the veterans, Chase Bisontis was reserved.

Off the field, it seems it is his nature to be quiet.

When it comes to competition, things change.

"It's been in my blood since I was a boy," Bisontis said. "My dad played D2 ball, so we would just go at it with whatever sport there was growing up. Man, it's just fun to really beat someone out and you let them know about it too."

The second-rounder begins his NFL career with the opportunity to let people know once again. While he wouldn't fan the flames of those who commented on his 31¾ inch arm length pre-draft or specifically call out his detractors who never expected he'd make it to the league, his next battle is within his own position room.

Bisontis is as versatile of an offensive lineman as they come. He logged 22 starts at left guard since 2024 and put together an All-American season as a freshman, starting 12 games at right tackle. Bisontis started once at right guard and can also play center. Since his college career began, Bisontis has practiced at every position.

"I feel like I've always been an athlete, so putting one foot back doesn't really make a difference," Bisontis said. "It's just playing football."

PHOTOS: 2026 Offseason Workouts – Phase Two

See images of the Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the 2026 offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jonah Williams (92) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jonah Williams (92) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Matt Pryor (76) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Matt Pryor (76) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams Jr. (31) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams Jr. (31) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Elliott Brown (41) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Elliott Brown (41) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Bryson Green (39) , Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Bryson Green (39) , Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) , Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer (83) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) , Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer (83) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (45) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (45) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Tony Sorrentino during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Tony Sorrentino during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (71) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (71) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Austin Keys (53) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Austin Keys (53) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Teagan Quitoriano (47) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Teagan Quitoriano (47) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Carter (90) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Carter (90) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elijah Culp (26) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elijah Culp (26) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
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The two main acquisitions the Cardinals made on the offensive line during free agency were Isaac Seumalo and Elijah Wilkinson. Considering Seumalo was signed to a three-year $31.5 million dollar deal after stellar play at left guard, and Wilkinson started 16 games at right tackle, it appears they are slotted into the starting lineup.

That leads to the next probable question about a right guard battle between Bisontis and 2024 third-rounder Isaiah Adams.

"We're still working through all those kind of things because particularly in the NFL with the roster limits, and then once you obviously get down to game time," coach Mike LaFleur said following Bisontis' selection. "He'll be on the right side, he'll be on the left side, and we'll figure out what the best five are going to end up being."

Monday had the rookies spending time exchanging pleasantries with veterans for the first time and getting adjusted to new faces in the room. When Bisontis talked about beating out his competition and backing it up with some smack talk, it was intended for those on the opposite side of the ball. If it turns into a competition with Adams, it'll be one based in brotherhood.

"It seems like a room where guys want the best for each other," Bisontis said.

Bisontis said he's learning the playbook "from center out, because if something goes wrong, I want to be that guy to know all five." That also includes understanding what the tight ends and running backs responsibilities might be.

"He's a tough dude. I think in both phases he has the ability to get it done," LaFleur said. "He's played some pretty good football too at Texas A&M in the SEC, going against a lot of good rushers, whether it be interior or on the edge. He's a guy that I'm excited to work with in terms of the talent level, but the toughness is really what sticks out to me."

That toughness comes from his upbringing. Bisontis grew up in New Jersey and was raised in a single-parent household with his younger sister, Paige. It's one of the reasons why he has a chip on his shoulder.

"It's been a dream," Bisontis said. "My dream is to play a long career, so to do that, and to prove a lot of people who have said 'Oh, he shouldn't be here,' wrong."

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