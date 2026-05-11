As Work With Veterans Begins, Chase Bisontis Knows Competition Is In His Blood

The two main acquisitions the Cardinals made on the offensive line during free agency were Isaac Seumalo and Elijah Wilkinson. Considering Seumalo was signed to a three-year $31.5 million dollar deal after stellar play at left guard, and Wilkinson started 16 games at right tackle, it appears they are slotted into the starting lineup.

That leads to the next probable question about a right guard battle between Bisontis and 2024 third-rounder Isaiah Adams.

"We're still working through all those kind of things because particularly in the NFL with the roster limits, and then once you obviously get down to game time," coach Mike LaFleur said following Bisontis' selection. "He'll be on the right side, he'll be on the left side, and we'll figure out what the best five are going to end up being."

Monday had the rookies spending time exchanging pleasantries with veterans for the first time and getting adjusted to new faces in the room. When Bisontis talked about beating out his competition and backing it up with some smack talk, it was intended for those on the opposite side of the ball. If it turns into a competition with Adams, it'll be one based in brotherhood.

"It seems like a room where guys want the best for each other," Bisontis said.

Bisontis said he's learning the playbook "from center out, because if something goes wrong, I want to be that guy to know all five." That also includes understanding what the tight ends and running backs responsibilities might be.

"He's a tough dude. I think in both phases he has the ability to get it done," LaFleur said. "He's played some pretty good football too at Texas A&M in the SEC, going against a lot of good rushers, whether it be interior or on the edge. He's a guy that I'm excited to work with in terms of the talent level, but the toughness is really what sticks out to me."

That toughness comes from his upbringing. Bisontis grew up in New Jersey and was raised in a single-parent household with his younger sister, Paige. It's one of the reasons why he has a chip on his shoulder.